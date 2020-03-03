SCOTTVILLE — Members of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mason County Central Educational Foundation gathered Tuesday at West Shore Bank in Scottville to display some of the items that will be available through raffle or silent auction at the 25th annual Spring CommUnity Auction Saturday at Graystone Event Center.
The event is co-sponsored by the chamber and the foundation. Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller stated that proceeds from ticket sales and auction items are split between the two organizations, benefiting not only students at MCC schools, but also the chamber, and, by extension, Mason County’s business community.
It’s a long-standing partnership that dates back to the inception of the auction 25 years ago, according to Miller.
“We’re happy to partner with the Mason County Central Educational Foundation and split the proceeds from the event,” she said. “We find it’s our role to not only support their mission but also things at the chamber.
“This money helps support a lot of the business education programming that we offer our business community throughout Mason County, so it’s a nice way to be able to provide some unique opportunities in that realm.”
The chamber will use the funds bring speakers and presenters to the area.
“This year, we’re rolling out a more robust (business education) schedule, so we’re going to be offering half-day workshops in addition to our normal Lunch & Learn schedule,” Miller said. “We’re looking forward to being able to offer and bring in some really good speakers and trainings, too.”
There are hundreds of items featured in the auction, and event organizer and MCCEF member Gary Andersen told the Daily News on Tuesday that there’s one in particular that stands out.
“It’s an authentic MSU football helmet signed by Brian Lewerke, who’s been the quarterback for Michigan State University for the last couple of years."