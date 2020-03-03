Spring CommUnity Auction

RILEY KELLEY | Daily News Photos

Members of the Mason County Central Education Foundation and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce gather Tuesday at West Shore Bank with items to be featured at the 25th annual Spring CommUnity Auction. Pictured, from left, are MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount; Brandy Miller, president of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce; Gary Andersen; Matt Knizacky; Roland Struve; Gena Nelsen; Carly Mayer; Marcy McCloskey; Dr. Lew Squires; and Polly Myer.

 RILEY KELLEY | Daily News Photos

SCOTTVILLE — Members of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mason County Central Educational Foundation gathered Tuesday at West Shore Bank in Scottville to display some of the items that will be available through raffle or silent auction at the 25th annual Spring CommUnity Auction Saturday at Graystone Event Center.

The event is co-sponsored by the chamber and the foundation. Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller stated that proceeds from ticket sales and auction items are split between the two organizations, benefiting not only students at MCC schools, but also the chamber, and, by extension, Mason County’s business community.

