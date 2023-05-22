Both the former owners of Lake Michigan Carferry and the firm that was hired to audit the books were found negligible for the monetary losses suffered by the carferry by a jury of six Monday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping — former owners of the SS Badger, SS Spartan and the Ludington-based tug-and-barge operation — sued DeBoer Baumann and Company PLC, alleging that the firm hired to audit the carferry company’s books should have alerted it to the fraud of Paul Piper.
Piper pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court in 2020 to serve 63 months in prison and pay more than $2.1 million in restitution — including $1.49 million to the car ferry.
Piper is currently being housed within the residential reentry management program in Milan, according to online records from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The jury — three men and three women — delivered its verdict shortly after 10 a.m. after restarting deliberations at 9 a.m. They decided that DeBoer Baumann was professionally negligent in its duties as the auditor of the accounting of LMC.
“There was a lot of testimony in this case, and I really appreciate all the work you put into this matter,” said 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The jury also decided DeBoer Baumann’s professional negligence was the “approximate cause of the injury or damage” to the former LMC owners.
The jury affirmed that the former owners of the LMC were also negligent in their oversight of the books. The members affirmed that the owners themselves were also an “approximate cause of the injury or damage.”
The jury awarded a dollar amount of $3,384,270.54 for the total amount of claim of damages by the former owners of the carferry.
The jury, though, decided by percentages which party was negligible and a non-party that was at fault. The jury found that the former owners were negligible at 20%, or at $676,854.11, as well as DeBoer Baumann at 20%, or for the same amount.
It assessed 60% to a “non-party, at-fault,” or $2,030,562.32. The jury assessed that percentage to Paul Piper, Piper Tax and Accounting LLC and Piper Group.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the jury had a question for the court when it came to the verdict form. A follow-up question was asked about the verdict form. Twenty minutes later, the verdict was in.
The trial reached its ninth day on Monday after two previous weeks of testimony. The jury began deliberating Friday evening, lasting approximately two hours before returning Monday morning.