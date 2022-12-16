PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — An auditor has severed a 21-year relationship with Pere Marquette Township, citing difficulties with the township treasurer including billing errors that resulted in more than $20,000 in lost revenue in 2021.
The matter was discussed during a heated Dec. 13 township board meeting, during which the auditor, Doug Wohlberg — attending at the request of Trustee Ron Soberalski and added to the agenda that night — was given time to explain the reasons for his departure to the board.
He spoke at length about perceived flaws in the performance of Treasurer Karie Bleau, stating that she incorrectly billed eight water and sewer accounts during last year’s audit.
Bleau confirmed that she made the errors, and said she took responsibility for them.
She told the Daily News Friday that she felt blindsided by Wohlberg’s statements, noting that while she was aware that he would be added to the agenda, she did not know her job performance would be critiqued publicly. She said there has been “a conversation with legal counsel” about how the matter was handled.
“It was not supposed to be about my performance. I didn’t know it was going to be about my performance, and I didn’t get an opportunity to decide if I wanted it in closed session or open session,” Bleau said.
During the meeting, Wohlberg told the board and the public that the trouble started when Bleau provided water and sewer bill samples for the 2021 audit.
“I asked Karie to hand me four water/sewer bills, any four that she wanted, and so she gave me four bills, and they were not correctly calculated. They had the wrong rates in them,” Wohlberg said. “That’s a problem because they’re wrong, but it’s also a problem because she could have checked them. She didn’t even take a look at them to recalculate them and make sure that they’re right. That’s a problem for me as an auditor. I have to rely on her work.”
The errors “resulted in a loss of revenues in the water fund and sewer fund of $4,264 and $16,134, respectively,” according to Wohlberg’s audit notes to the township.
He added that, though the mistakes were brought to the treasurer’s attention and addressed, he wasn’t convinced it was a one-time occurrence.
“All my other clients, if they found that and they handed me those bills, they say, we messed up, we want to fix it … but I didn’t hear that from Karie,” he said. “That cost the water and sewer funds a total of about $20,000.”
Bleau said the issue was addressed “immediately,” and later expanded on that, saying that she spent hours trying to find the source of the errors, which, she said, ultimately occurred because of a glitch in BS&A accounting software that applied 2020 rates to accounts in 2021.
The funds, though, were not made up, partly because of the timeline of when the errors were brought to her attention.
She said Wohlberg gathered the information from the township in February, and didn’t follow up on the errors until June 22.
“How am I supposed to go back and tell people: a year ago we recharged you, sorry, here’s a new bill,” Bleau said Friday. “I did not go back and rebill those customers.”
She added that only a handful of customers were incorrectly billed, and that the errors did “not involve the entire system.”
Wohlberg said during the meeting that the number of accounts affected wasn’t important.
“Speaking as an auditor, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. They’re wrong. You got it wrong,” he said.
Wohlberg said he worried about the implications for other aspects of the treasurer’s job.
“We know she can’t do water and sewer billings right, so we can kind of assume maybe there might be a problem with property taxes as well,” he said. “You’re looking at $27 million, and there’s more revenue that comes in on top of that.”
Wohlberg also said subsequent emails between himself and Bleau revealed that “she took it upon herself to take away from the clerk the responsibility to reconcile the bank accounts.”
“We do have statutory duties, and reconciling the general fund to the bank statements is the clerk’s duty, it’s not the treasurer’s duty,” he said. “It puts her in a bad spot where she could do things that could cost the township a lot of money.”
He noted that Bleau “wasn’t able to reconcile bank statements,” which ended up back on the desk of the township clerk, Rachelle Enbody.
Ultimately Wohlberg cited the email communications as the reason for his departure. He said Bleau asked him for help, but he declined, saying it would be “compromising the system.”
“She also, in her emails, was trying to get me to agree that we maybe shouldn’t report the losses on the investments,” Wohlberg said. “That would be overstating the investment and the revenue for those, and that’s a big problem, too.
In the emails, provided to the Daily News by Bleau, she does ask questions about recording losses.
“I struggle to understand why we are recording ‘unrealized loss/gains’ based on a change in the market value,” Bleau wrote in an Oct. 27 email to Wholberg. “If we didn’t sell the product during the statement period then the actual money is still there, right? Should we be recording these ‘losses’ every month/quarter when there is not an actual ‘cash’ event? And if so, what is the effect when the product matures, and what if that is in a different (fiscal year) than the loss?”
Wohlberg said his doubts about Bleau made it “too risky” and “too much work” to continue doing the township’s audit.
He said he also wasn’t convinced that the proper steps had been taken to ensure the problem doesn’t persist.
Both Bleau and her husband, Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, noted that the township was soliciting services from financial consulting firms to help.
She said Friday that the township picked Maner Costerisan “specifically for best practices and internal controls and best practices and procedures.”
Bleau also told Wohlberg she’s open to having her work checked in the future.
Trustee Jim Nordlund said he believed Wohlberg had come to the meeting to do a “hit piece” on Bleu. Wohlberg said he disagreed.
In his resignation letter to the township, Wohlberg strongly recommended that the township should retain a new accounting firm, as it would need to have the financial statement audit for the year ending Dec. 31 filed by June 30, 2023.
The township considered bids from several firms on Dec. 13 prior to choosing Gabridge & Company at a not to exceed cost of $13,910 for the 2022 audit, $14,300 for the 2023 audit, and $14,700 for the 2024 audit.
Bleau stated Friday that she was working on drafting a formal rebuttal to Wohlberg’s comments, but it was not complete at the time.