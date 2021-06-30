SCOTTVILLE — A community performing arts center at is still “priority No. 1” for Mason County Central’s planned May 2022 bond proposal, and now the district has some idea about where the auditorium might go and what the cost would be for taxpayers.
During the second public forum about the bond on Tuesday, Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that an auditorium — along with a few other “hot-button” items — topped the list of perceived needs based on the results of a survey conducted in early June, as well as the feedback from the previous forum on June 8.
MCC is working with GMB Architecture & Engineering and Christman Construction on its facilities assessments and planning regarding the placement of the auditorium and other logistical issues.
Mount said the idea that makes the most sense is to construct it in the current high school office and cafeteria area. It would require moving the current offices out closer to U.S. 10, and making several other changes to the layout of the grounds.
Jeff Hoag of GMB presented a preliminary mock-up of the possible layout of the facility.
“We’re looking at a concept that (would) build a new performance space over the top of the existing office and pull the office out front as a new piece,” Hoag said.
The proposed auditorium would have about 600 seats. It would be used for community purposes and for drama classes when not in use for a production. To meet those needs, the layout works, according to Hoag.
“We sort of studied different placements… and the one thing we like about this, conceptually, is that this is a large open space,” he said, gesturing to the cafeteria, where Tuesday’s forum was held. “We could really rely on this existing space.”
Not only would the layout make use of existing space, but it would give more visibility to a future office, according to Hoag.
“Folks in the office would have a lot of visibility,” he said. “They’d see who’s coming and going, compared to being more tucked up into the site.”
The plans presented also include a scene shop just to the east of the proposed auditorium, an expanded lobby just to the west, a new office to the south and a lobby and café to the northwest, with hallways connecting the facilities.
Hoag said the plans are “highly conceptual” at the current stage, and that square footage and other details had yet to be sorted out.
Mount said the auditorium project would cost about $15 million, all told. That would include the construction of the performing arts center as well as upgrades to A.O. Carlson Auditorium, which would continue to function as an auxiliary gym.
But the district has other needs as well.
Security was identified as another major priority for all of MCC’s school buildings, as was furniture replacement and general structural renovations. Mount presented a breakdown of the estimated costs for each building.
The high school needs about $4.2 million in repairs, specifically to refresh classrooms that date back to the 1950s; the middle school requires about $825,000; the Upper Elementary’s renovation costs total about $740,000; Scottville Elementary is in need of about $1 million in repairs; and Victory Early Childhood center requires about $338,000 for improvements. Those figures include securing entrances at each building and making various other improvements.
Additionally, MCC needs district-wide parking lot repairs and improved signage that would total about $1.5 million; roughly $218,000 for improvements to the bus garage, including lot improvements and an office installation; and there is a need in every building for new furniture.
WHY NOW?
Dan LaMore of the Christman Company said now is an optimal time to ask voters for the millage increase that the project would warrant.
“Debt is dropping off in recent years, then the debt flattens…. We want to take advantage of this time to ask for an extension or a renewal,” he said. “It would minimize the burden on the average taxpayer.”
The 25-year bond would need to be “in the neighborhood” of $25 million to $30 million, according to LaMore.
A 1-mill increase would mean an additional $4.17 per-month for individual taxpayers with homes valued at $100,000. It would generate about $24,965,000.
Increasing the millage by 1.5 mills would lead to an additional $6.26 per month for those taxpayers and would generate $30 million, with a new millage rate of 4.83.
If the district did not ask for a millage at all, it could potentially generate $3 million as a byproduct of debt falling off, but Mount said those funds would not be available until 2026, while if a millage increase was approved, funding would be usable at the start of the project.
Whether or not the community would support a millage with a performing arts center as its most costly item is another matter.
Several of the people in attendance at the forum said they’d heard some doubt from residents about whether or not an auditorium was the best use of bond funds. But most of the people who participated in the survey were for it.
One of the survey questions asked if respondents “feel there is a need in our community” for a space for concerts, plays and community meetings, to which 65.2 percent said yes, while 18 percent said no and 16.9 percent said they were unsure.
Another item asks directly respondents would support MCC creating a space that would seat 500 to 600 patrons in an auditorium-style venue? To that question, 60.9 percent of respondents said yes, 15.2 percent said no, and 23.9 percent said they were unsure.
Sixty-seven percent of the respondents said they believe the district’s needs warrant a bond proposal, and 70.5 percent said they’d support a “moderate millage increase” to meet those needs.
That’s based on a total of only 95 responses, however.
Gena Nelson, an MCC school board trustee, said there was no way to be sure that those who supported the performing arts center were also taxpayers in the district. Most of the respondents said they had kids attending MCC, but Nelson noted that with school-of-choice factoring in, that still doesn’t guarantee that they’re in-district.
Among the comments from the survey shared during Tuesday’s forum, some expressed support of an auditorium, others said they’d need to know more before making a decision, and some stated that they saw a performing arts center as a want rather than a need, and expressed that they believe a 600-seat facility would go underused in a rural area.
Tom Richert, who coaches MCC’s forensics team and teaches drama, addressed that point, saying that even with its current facilities, MCC draws massive crowds for its performances.
“When we do an elementary Christmas concert, we put down every chair we own (in A.O. Carlson), and there’s still standing room only…, and then people complain,” Richert said.
He added that parents also want to see more large-scale performances, but that’s just not possible without a proper facility.
Mount agreed.
“At a kindergarten show, expect to be standing,” Mount said. “That illustrates the need for having something like this in the district. We’ll use it regularly and daily, as a classroom, but also to perform.”
Richert said the fact that MCC is saving money on energy with its solar panel project should be publicized as a “selling point” for those who might be hesitant to support the measure.
He also said the public should be made aware of other potential benefits that could come with the construction of an auditorium. He said a state-of-the-art facility would be a draw for talented students as well as teachers.
“There’s a trickle-down effect to attracting personnel that want to work here as well,” Richert said. “There’s a shortage of teachers. You’ll attract people who want to work here as well.”
Mount said the goal moving forward will be to educate voters about why it’s something the district thinks they should support.
NEXT STEPS
Mount emphasized that all costs and plans outlined thus far are estimates only, and that nothing is set in stone.
The district will continue to “digest” the data and ideas it’s received thus far with GMB and Christman. In the next few weeks, the school board will refine the scope of the proposal and determining what, exactly, is needed for each of the buildings.
More forums will likely be held in the fall.
In November, the school board will go over the final version of the scope of the project before it goes to the Michigan Department of Treasury in preparation for placement on the May 3, 2022, ballot.
Mount said he welcomes input further input from the public, but he recommends that people reach out prior to July 22 in order to have their thoughts or concerns come up before the next small group meeting regarding the bond. Mount can be reached at jmount@mccschools.org.
The recording of Tuesday’s forum will be uploaded to www.mccschools.org,