The August Garden of the month features Doug and Marge Leafstrand’s gardens at 606 W. Haight St. The front of their home is landscaped with shrubbery and has flower boxes, hanging ferns and a porch swing. Viewers can drive down the side alley to view a porch sitting area and an arbor with deep purple/pink morning glories. This path leads to side yard beds not visible to the public. The beds include phlox, zinnias, snapdragons, hydrangeas and impatiens. Doug and Marge also have a small pond with a 15-year-old goldfish named Jack. Backyard fencing is decorated with collectibles and the garden beds include hydrangeas and hollyhocks.