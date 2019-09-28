Unemployment decreased statewide from July to August, and that was reflected at the local level as well.
However, Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each saw an uptick in jobless rates compared to August 2018.
According to statistics released Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB), the jobless rates increased in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties experienced compared to the previous year.
Nick Gandhi, an economic analyst with the DTMB who analyzes data for the Grand Rapids and Muskegon metropolitan areas, as well as rural areas in the Northwest lower Michigan region, said the increase in the jobless rate compared to 2018 is not a cause for concern.
“While it did go up over the year, two years doesn’t quite make a trend,” Gandhi told the Daily News. “If it was three years, you might see a trend, but I don’t think it’s necessarily something to be to worried about now.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.