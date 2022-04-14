Tucked away in trio of places in Mason, Oceana and Lake counties are places for those with West Michigan Community Mental Health to work with kids afflicted with autism in what are called autism centers.
Each county seat has an autism center, and they’re not in places with a billboard flashing where they are.
“The autism center is actually, we don’t advertise it on purpose,” said Rob Lloyd, applied behavioral analyst with West Michigan CMH. “We only provide specific treatment there. It’s not like a whole lot of resources for people outside of the program in the autism center. It’s an information-type center.
“But it is rather small … It’s got some office space and (four) therapy rooms where kids come and receive their applied behavior analysis, which is the No. 1, evidence-based treatment for autism.”
Lloyd said there is a complex process to get families involved in the center programs. Following a diagnosis, families also need to be deemed eligible to receive the benefit. For the most part, if a family qualifies for Medicaid, the child is able to use autism center’s benefits.
The autism center is geared for children from up to age 21.
Families with private healthcare can get similar benefits or services for children with autism with the healthcare plan’s contracted provider, said Hannah Mathiot, children and family services coordinator for West Michigan CMH.
If there is an autism diagnosis, Lloyd then assesses each child on their skills and deficits. From there, a personalized curriculum is put into place.
“For each specific skill, I write what we call a program to teach that specific skill,” he said. “What that looks like is, the technician who is working with that kid will run trials where they’re teaching these particular skills and prompt them to the appropriate responses.
“They’re running these trials and they’re tracking data on how they’re doing with these trials to demonstrate we’re having progress. They graph them and statistically analyze them to see where their progress is and how quickly they’re learning to learn.”
Lloyd said some diagnoses of autism can take place as early as 18 months old, but that’s fairly rare. When it comes to people who reach or surpass the age of 21, people can still receive support if they’re available.
“A lot of those times can be through behavior plans or other things in adult foster care homes or even at home with their parents,” he said. “Even with some community supports, they can live independently depending on what their level of need.”
Mathiot said services continue, just in a different way.
“They’d be done with the (applied behavior analysis) side of things,” she said. “They would still, depending on the need there, they would remain in services and transition to adult development disability services.”
The centers were put into place for nearly 10 years, and the field of applied behavioral analysis is fairly new, Lloyd said.
“I started new worked in (applied behavior analysis) in 2013, and it was the wild west back then where everyone was learning about it as a practice,” he said.
Lloyd said the practices of the analysis came to the forefront in this region quickly, and the region is known for its work with those afflicted with autism this way. He has worked in this practice for much of the past handful of years.
“I would say I’ve worked with maybe 40 families,” he said. “Maybe 35, where we’ve seen a wide range of successes, and we had some really hard moments. Sometimes, we just don’t see the progress we want to see, but oftentimes, we do.
“We have a lot of hard days, and sometimes, we watch a kid read a book to his mom for the first time, or hear a kid say his first word or tells his mom he loves her for the first time ever. And then everybody cries and we move on for the next six months.
“The impact that we have, big picture, it’s hard to say. We’ve changed the trajectory for these families, immensely. Even if we don’t get those made-for-TV movies where this kid is running for president, we’ve seen kids go from I cannot talk to I can help my mom make a Christmas list in two years.”
While there can be positives, there can be challenges. Lloyd said there are some children with aggressive behavior that need to be taught a better way.
“But it’s part of the job, and it’s part of what we do and it’s so we can help address these behaviors,” he said.
Even more issues can come up, including child abuse and even death.
“You just get crushed because we spend a lot of time with these kids to help them be successful, and there’s just stuff outside of your control, real-world events, that there’s nothing you can do.”
The program itself is intensive, Mathiot said, and meeting the requirements to be eligible and then participate can be stressful.
“We’re limited in the scope and the times of day that we can provide that,” she said. “Being in a rural area, where transportation can be an issue (and) we have working parents (where sometimes) that can be kind of a barrier. It sometimes gets in the way of full participation.”
Mathiot said the board-certified behavioral analysts are not just working within the confines of autism centers, either. They’re getting out and working alongside school systems to assist the children with autism.
“The work the (analysts) have done within the schools, and building those relationships with the schools and helping teachers, principals and whatnot, know how to work in a more competent way is really huge,” she said.
Analysts such as Lloyd receive national certification from a board. Those board-certified analysts were able to help provide some services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the practices learned through the pandemic can carry through to now.
Before the pandemic, Lloyd would often visit families at their homes. Many of those visits went to a virtual format during the pandemic.
“I’ve changed the way I have provided my treatment. Instead of meeting once the month to see how thing are going, I meet with them for a shorter duration more frequently,” he said, “which has led to more back-and-forth and led to that relationship-building process. It’s led to a lot more successes in the home.
“Because they’ve been at home with their kid more, they’ve had more time to implement this in the kid’s actual environment. They’re seeing more progress in terms of that. It’s not the same intense burst they would get in the center, but it’s still getting it in the natural environment and we’re still seeing it in their progress.”
The centers returned to in-person, but on a limited basis, about a year ago.
Overall, there can be strong personal relationships that come about between those working with autism and the analysts working to support them.
“You’re working with someone’s child, and they have to trust you and you have to trust them. You through hard times together,” Lloyd said. “The person does not necessarily agree what the scope of treatment is and the services that have to be provided. Those are tough conversations to have. In order to have those conversations, those conversations … have to be what’s going on right, too.”
As successes take place, there’s an attachment that develops between analysts and families.
“Kids are cute, man. They are the best,” he said. “You never forget these kids and over the decade of doing this, there is not a single kid that I forget or don’t think about once a month and laugh about something that they did.
“Each and every one of them is astonishing in the way that they think and the way they learn. One of my favorite phrases about them is that they’re atypically typical.”