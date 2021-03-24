A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday as the result of a drowning in a ditch near his Summit Township home.
The autistic child was reported missing following a 911 call at 4:11 p.m. Troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police responded to the location in the 4000 block of Kinney Road within minutes.
“The report was that the child had wandered away from his home,” said Sgt. Dan Thomas. “An immediate search by family members and law enforcement was started. He was found face down and unresponsive in a water-filled drainage ditch about 100 yards away from his home.”
Life-saving measures were begun immediately by troopers in an effort to save him. Those measures were continued by personnel from Life EMS. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, and AeroMed air ambulance’s medical team aboard the helicopter continued those efforts but were not able to revive him. He was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.
Police say that from the time he was reported missing until he was found was about 40 minutes.
An autopsy is to be performed in Grand Rapids according to Lt. Michelle Robinson, public information officer for the Sixth District of the Michigan State Police.
At this time, a cause of death is listed as undetermined according to Robinson, although police say they do not believe the death is suspicious.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington Police Department and by the Mason County Emergency Management Office.
State police had no other details available about the incident Wednesday as they continue their investigation.