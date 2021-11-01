Ludington State Park Interpreter Alan Wernette is holding an event to explain what happens when leaves change color during this time of year and talk about the park and its creatures.
The event, a first for Wernette, is called the Autumn Tree ID Walk. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Ludington State Park.
Wernette will meet people at the warning shelter and proceed along the paved pathway in the park.
Wernette said the whole idea is to get people outdoors and give them a little information on what is happening in the park.
Wernette will answer questions like, “Why do leaves change color?” and “What is happening with the animals that live in the park?”
Saturday’s hike will be a simple hike that goes along the paved pathways around the river. It is nothing extravagant, like going to the lighthouse.
“This is very similar to what I would do during the guided snowshoe hikes in the winter, except this happens to be in the autumn, when there is still life in the trees,” he said.
Wernette said he will talk about the different trees in the park, like the coniferous trees that do not lose their needles, the diseases and invasive species that have come into the park.
“It will be an overall view of the health of the forest,” he said.
Wernette said it is a free event, and all anyone would need to do to participate is show up at the warming shelter. Since it is a first-time event, Wernette is hoping for a nice-size group.
“Hoping I get some families, mom and dad and the kids or grandpa and grandma,” he said. “It is nice to talk to the children and explain why leaves change color. I am hoping to get a nice turnout.”
He said no matter how many people show up, he will be excited about the hike and the chance to talk about the changes in the forest that happen during the autumn season.
Wernette said if it is raining, bring rain gear. The hike might be shorter than planned, but it will still happen.