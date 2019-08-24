With putters in hand — and with backpacks full of notebooks, colored pencils and other supplies — 300 kids putted around the Ludington area-themed obstacles Friday afternoon at Stearns Park.
The occasion was the Back to School Backpack Bonanza, at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course, and hundreds of kids and parents participated.
The event was from 2 to 7 p.m. and welcomed children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Kids received a free backpack at check-in, and they also played a free round of golf.
At each hole, the kids were given a different school supply item to fill their backpacks. Many parents also played mini golf along with their children.
Kerry Terryn, outreach specialist for Staircase Youth Services, who helped organize the event, said the bonanza was held to help the youth of Mason County, and she said there were enough school supplies and backpacks for 300 kids.
“It’s to help out the ones who might need a little bit (of) extra support ... because there’s always a need,” she said. “School supplies, we know, are very expensive — I think the list gets longer every year. We thank the community businesses that volunteered and offered donations, which was great.”
She said 18 businesses sponsored the holes, donating school supplies or the funds to purchase supplies.
