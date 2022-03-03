With races, a scavenger hunt, a parade and more, Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day activities will be “back in the traditional sense” on Saturday, March 19.
That’s according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, which organizes the celebration.
This year’s event will feature some elements that were missing in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tooman noted that virtual options will still be available, not only for those who might still be uncomfortable in crowds, but also to allow people who are out of town on March 19 to still participate.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
The day will start off with the Irish Jog 5k and 10k runs, which also have virtual options still available.
The in-person race starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Loomis Street and Rath Avenue, finishing in the same spot. Registration for the in-person race is $30 and takes place from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at Legacy Plaza or online at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday.
The cost for the virtual race is $35, and online registration closes at noon on March 18.
The Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt, which Tooman said “was a big hit last year,” starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
“It will be similar to last year. There will be clues to lead you to each spot along the way,” she said, adding that prizes including certificates to downtown businesses will be available.
Then comes the parade at noon on James and Melendy streets.
“The St. Patrick’s Day parade is back,” Tooman said, adding that it’s one of the activities that wasn’t quite the same in 2021. “We did a self-guided thing last year, but we didn’t really do a parade. It’s the first time (we’ve had an in-person parade) since 2019.”
Registration for the parade is free and can be done online at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday. Participants can be in the parade individually or with a group, business or other organization, with options to sign up a decorated float, a musical ensemble, green-garbed pets and more.
“Anyone can participate,” Tooman said. “There’s a prize for best entry … and anybody can get a green car or dress up in fun costumes.”
Registration should be completed by March 12.
The Pub Crawl will also be back in its traditional format after being take-out only in 2021. The crawl starts at the conclusion of the parade around 1 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.
“We’re going to have a map of all the bars that are open on that day … with riddles at each bar,” Tooman said.
Pub Crawl participants can enter to win prizes by sharing photos on social media from each spot along the way.
The Ludington Outdoor Social District will allow people to participate without overcrowding the downtown bars, Tooman said.
The cost to participate in the Pub Crawl is $10; ticket and cup pick-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Mitten, where attendees will also have a chance to see two performances by the Steel City Rovers, according to Tooman.
“They’re a Celtic band from Canada. … They’re great,” she said.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Jamesport Brewing Company will host its second annual beer run, which involves drinking 5 ounces of beer, running the quarter-mile around the block, and repeating those steps three times. The fastest time wins a prize.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles building will be open to the public, offering live music by Red Eye from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sportsman’s will have corned beef and cabbage, as well as drink specials, throughout the day. Ludington Bay Brewing Co. will offer specials, too.
“It’s just a fun day in what we like to call the quiet season,” Tooman said. “It seems pretty low-key, though (in) 2019 it started to get pretty amped up. It’s been a long tradition in Ludington to have St. Patrick’s Day activities, and it was a super bummer in 2020, because we had to cancel right (as COVID-19 hit).
“It feels good to bring it back how it was. Hopefully we can build up some steam and people can come in green.”
She said people are encouraged to “come out, explore, shop and have fun.”