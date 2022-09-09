The Ludington City Council will hold the first presentation of an ordinance to tamp down on deer feeding and backyard farm animals when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The ordinance would make it a civil infraction to keep “live farm animals” including chickens, goats, swine and cows “on any premises within the city.”
The ordinance would also make it a civil infraction to place any food that “may reasonably be expected” to attract “wild mammals” on city ground or “within five feet of the ground surface.”
That provision is aimed at reducing deer concentrations that result in increased car-deer crashes and garden depredations, according to the ordinance.
The feeding ban does not ban the feeding of domesticated pets, and does not apply to materials growing on trees and in gardens; anything in bird feeders at least five feet from the ground; stored crops; or straw and hay used for erosion control or mulching.
Authorized officials may be permitted to circumvent the ban, the ordinance states.
Gun buyback program
Councilors will consider allowing the city to act as the fiduciary for grants sought by a group promoting a buyback program for assault-style firearms.
The program has been advocated for by a local group since the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
As the fiduciary, the city would serve as “the headquarters” for dollars received to fund the program, as the group does not have the appropriate nonprofit status.
Potential funding sources listed include various community groups, the Community Foundation for Mason County, as well as some of the $30 million set aside by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year for violence prevention.
Projected budget items for the program include $2,750 to hire a creative agency; $500 for a police officer’s time to process weapons; and $2,500 for gift cards to reimburse gun owners.
Gift cards are recommended to be $500 for food only purchases per assault weapon.
Lead line ordinance
The council will hold the first presentation of an ordinance to help the city deal with “trouble properties” in the lead water line replacement process.
State-mandated lead line replacement requires water lines containing lead to be replaced from the water main to 18 inches inside individual homes at the city’s expense.
Under this ordinance, if a homeowner does not allow entry, their water service may be discontinued and a court-issued order authorizing replacement may be obtained.
Also on Monday
In other business, councilors will also consider:
- Approving a system to save money for a new senior center;
- Approving a bid from Meeco Sullivan to replace Ludington Municipal Marina’s E dock;
- Installing a new sewer main in the alley of 300 N. Gaylord Ave.;
- Contract with Spectrum Enterprise for $13,983.58 for fiber internet at the Wastewater Treatment Plant;
- Contracting with consulting firm Fishbeck to help with the joint brownfield redevelopment authority with Scottville for a cost not to exceed $5,000;
- Buying replacements for two lift station generators totaling $51,410;
- Buying a new trash pump for $39,358.79.
- Contracting with Gustafson HDD for $388,150 for the second year of lead water line replacement;
- Contracting with Utility Financial Services to review the city’s water and sewer rates; and
- Bidding out the Cartier Park Campground bathhouse renovation project.