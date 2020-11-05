Ron Bacon, a Republican, retained the 7th District seat on the Mason County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s general election, beating Democrat Ed Miller.
Bacon had 1,467 votes compared to Miller’s 750, according to unofficial totals from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
The 7th District includes Custer, Branch, Eden and Logan townships and the part of Sheridan Township.
Bacon was elected first elected to the board in 2018 and said he was elated with the results.
“I get to continue on and keep moving things forward,” he said on Wednesday. “(The race) was very good. It went the way I wanted it to. I will continue to do my best for the county and for everyone.”
Campaigning was a bit different in 2020 than it was the first time around, according to Bacon. He said he didn’t go door-to-door as much, and relied more on signs and talking to people in other ways, he said.
The Daily News contacted Miller for a comment, but did not receive a response before deadline.