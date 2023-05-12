The two former owners of the Lake Michigan Carferry cared so much for the ship, its employees and the community of Ludington they invested their own money to keep the business afloat.
The jury also heard a recurring theme Friday that no matter who questioned Paul Piper, former accountant for LMC, he always had excuses for needed paperwork and told those inquiring that he would “take care of it.” Piper was sentenced to a prison term by a federal judge of embezzling $1.7 million.
The third day of the trial on Friday, held in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, saw former owner and CEO of LMC Bob Manglitz finish his testimony under cross-examination.
Manglitz said that he and Piper had lunch three to four times a week and when asked, he said he knew what Piper was paid, although a figure was not mentioned.
Second on the stand, via Zoom, was Joann Roach, who is now the senior vice president of commerical lending at Miner’s Bank in Iron River, and who was also the local commercial lender who handled the LMC account at Fifth Third Bank for a number of years.
It was Roach, through testimony, that said Manglitz and Don Clingan, former vice president, and Manglitz, former LMC owner, each put at least $100,000 of their own money into the struggling business. It came at a time when the company was trying to meet the EPA’s demands for no more coal ash in Lake Michigan.
“They care so much about that ship it’ll bring you to tears. They also care deeply for the people that work for them,” she said.
Roach said as a banker she was concerned about what seemed to be a growing total of personal loans the company had made. She said she was also concerned because of the rising costs of insurance premiums.
“But when Paul Piper was questioned about producing the paperwork for these expenses he always had an excuse about turning the paperwork in for these things,” Roach said. “Or we never saw it at all.”
Roach said she was also concerned about the reputation of the bank.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Monday.