Alison Helminski helped to host a Bal-A-Vis-X seminar Saturday, part of a three-day event, at Franklin Elementary School in Ludington.
Bal-A-Vis-X is a rhythmic balance, auditory and vision exercise for the brain and body. Attending the seminar during the weekend were teacher, paraprofessionals, occupational therapists and physical therapists from around the state.
Helminski said Bal-A-Vis-X is about practiced movement that are rhythmic and repetitive to help engage the body and the brain.
MaryAnn Short, a sanctioned Bal-A-Vis-X trainer, was on hand to lead the 17-hour training.
Bal-A-Vis-X uses racketballs and bean bags and somethings a balance board to improve students focus. The rhythms are what set this exercise apart from others. It gets both sides of the brain communicating with each other. It is an exercise that is fun but keep kids focused.
Short said the exercise was developed by Bill Hubert for students who struggled academically. He discovered that students who struggled academically also struggled physically. Hubert, over time, integrated visual tracking and auditory teaming. It helped calm the students down and help them focus and be more ready for learning.
The program offers repetitive rhythmic predictable movement which then allows teachers to teach students how to spell, do math facts and learn to work with another person.
The main focus is the eye tracking and the audio-visual teaming.
Short said children do not play like they used to, or use time at recess like in the past.
“Recess time allows children’s brains to file information learned while doing something completely different,” she said. “They come back in from recess, and they are ready to learn something new.”
Bal-A-Vis-X helps to develop the different parts of the brain to work better together.
Helminski said she is hoping to bring the training to the LASD teachers and staff in the future.
“I just hope we can be a district that embraces this and can use it.”
Helminski has used this exercise in her classroom in the past.