With North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin set to shut down at the end of the month, GEO Group, which runs the prison, is working to relocate employees, while the future of the inmates will be in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
That’s according to a statement on Tuesday from GEO Group to the Daily News.
North Lake Correctional Facility is a for-profit prison that predominantly houses non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal felonies. It’s been operated by GEO Group through a public-private partnership with the BOP since reopening in 2019.
The company confirmed that the prison will be closing on Sept. 30 in response to President Joe Biden’s January 2021 executive order requiring the BOP to not renew contracts with for-profit prisons.
The company stated that Geo Group is “helping (employees) to find another job within GEO, or providing the resources to help them find employment elsewhere.”
Regarding the inmates, most of whom are non-U.S. citizens, they’ll return to their home countries after completing their sentences at another location. in accordance with the Criminal Alien Requirement (CAR) program, the company stated.
“BOP would be the only one that can speak to where the inmates will go to serve out the rest of their sentence,” the company stated.
The Daily News attempted to contact the BOP but did not receive a response by press time.
In February 2021, the Daily News filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request with the BOP seeking information about possible stipulations in the department’s contract with GEO Group that would make it possible for the prison to shut down prior to 2029, the original end-date for the BOP’s contract with GEO Group.
That FOIA request has yet to be fulfilled.
On June 10, the Daily News obtained a memo to North Lake employees from facility administrator Michael Breckon stating that the BOP will end its contract at the North Lake Correctional Facility on Sept. 30.
On June 15, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and John Moolenaar appealed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking that the facility be converted into an ICE detention center, though nothing has come from the request, according to Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake.