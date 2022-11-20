The Ball Brothers, a Christian music quartet from Georgia, performed for a capacity crowd at the United Methodist Church in Ludington Sunday afternoon. The group has been coming to Ludington for 15 years around Christmas for a show of contemporary and traditional Christian songs and Christmas favorites along with a selection of secular songs. They travel the world performing including a trip to Ukraine to deliver aid and sing in the past year at a church there. The group credited Jim Frost and Jim Riffle for again doing the work to bring them to Ludington.
Ball Brothers entertain at UMC Ludington
- By Steve Begnoche Special to the DAily News
