Downtown Ludington will again be the place to be for one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in west Michigan, as the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop returns for its 13th year.
The ball drop will take place Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. on Ludington Avenue near Legacy Plaza.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the free event, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Ludington Visitors Bureau. The chamber and bureau have taken on promotional and organizational duties for the ball drop and other events for the Downtown Ludington Board, or Downtown Development Authority.
Miller said the shift from the DDA to the chamber has been smooth, due to the help from previous organizers as well as Miller’s own experience with the event.
“I’ve had a long history in volunteering and being part of the Ball Drop Committee in years prior, so the transition of the chamber in working with the DDA … has been pretty seamless,” she said. “We had great contact with Jen Tooman, who’s been in charge of this in past years, and we have a pretty well-oiled machine in terms of the crew that handles the fireworks, the crane and the ball drop.
“We’ve got a pretty good routine down after doing this for 12 years.”
She noted that, though the chamber is orchestrating the event, the ball drop itself is still a benefit for downtown initiatives such as city beautification projects.
“This event is a fundraiser for downtown Ludington, so the money raised from this continues to be invested in downtown,” Miller said.
The Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve ball is still, Miller believes, the biggest in west Michigan — or at least the ball with the most lights.
Sporting more than 6,000 LED bulbs, the ball is 6 feet, 5 inches in diameter, and was and was assembled by employees at GLC Metal Fabricators.
When the countdown to midnight finishes, it will descend via crane from a perch overlooking the avenue as revelers rejoice at the arrival of 2023.
The ball drop returned to an in-person format last year after being held virtually in 2020. When last year’s event rolled around, the COVID-19 pandemic was still lingering and attendance might have dropped off a bit.
While COVID is still out there, along with other illnesses, Miller thinks this year’s event will be a big draw.
“I think we’re still expecting a few thousand people, with this being on a Saturday night and people having time off,” she said. “I think even though COVID is still very present, we’re a little further removed from those peak times and really tough times for people, so my hope is we’ll see some really good attendance.”
To those who’ve never come to Ludington’s ball drop, Miller said now’s as good a time as any to start.
“It’s just a really fun evening,” Miller said. “I think it’s always good to wipe clean the year we’re leaving behind, and there aren’t many opportunities you get to experience standing with neighbors and friends downtown, looking forward to the year to come.
“It’s just a good event to be part of.”
More information can be found at www.downtownludington.org/nye.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Once the ball drops at the stroke of midnight, fireworks will fill the night sky, presented by OcyChem.
The ball drop will also feature beer, wine and seltzer available in Legacy Plaza, where Chris Nicholas from WMOM will be playing tunes.
Commemorative light-up glasses will be for sale, and there will be warm-up stations at various downtown businesses.
Miller said free rides home will again be offered through the Safe Rides program.
Businesses offering free rides include the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, Abrahamson’s Towing, Oceana Towing, Fiers Towing, Auto Ranch Towing and Judy’s Lakeside Rides.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT
Miller said volunteers are still needed to help with the event.
“We still do have a few volunteer needs,” she said. “We wrap up with our volunteer duties at 11:45 p.m., so there’s time for people to volunteer and still find a great spot to watch the ball drop and fireworks.”
Information about volunteering can be found at the Downtown Ludington website, www.downtownludington.org/nye.
RESOLUTION RUN
The next morning, on Jan. 1, 2023, the Resolution 5k will take place at 11 a.m. in downtown Ludington. It’s $25 to enter, and registration comes with a custom die-cast finishers medal and a #RunLudington Fandana.
Register online or on race day at Ludington Pub from 10 to 11 a.m.