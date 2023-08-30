Those attending Mason County Central football home games this season will have the unique opportunity to listen to the newly formed Mason County Band.
The band is composed of students from Mason County Eastern High School and Mason County Central High School. Caleb Schultz, MCC band director, had the idea to work with first-year MCE band director Lauren Tiffany to offer her band students — about 34 — a chance to march not only during the football season but also during the marching band competition.
Tiffany and Schultz were classmates at Grand Valley State University, and he wanted to extend a helping hand by offering her students a chance to be part of a cooperative marching band.
“I talked with my administration and told them we are always about opportunities for kids here,” Schultz said.
He and Tiffany — associate director — held two weeks of band camp. The first week was to work on marching fundamentals, the second week was to work on the music and putting the show together.
The marching band performed on Thursday, Aug. 24, as Mason County Central’s football team played host to Wyoming Godwin Heights.
The band was announced as the Mason County Marching Band as they played pre-game and at halftime.
“The kids have responded well to the cooperative,” he said. “They are responding really (well) and doing a good job of coming together. It has been a great team effort so far.”
Schultz said once school starts on Tuesday, the students participating in marching band will be bussed to MCC daily to attend class with both directors.
Schultz said this is the first competitive season as a regional marching band in 42 years for MCC.
“It has been 42 years since MCC has competed in these competitions,” he said.
MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka said in talking with Schultz and Tiffany the idea of this collaboration was to help bolster the MCC band but also to offer the MCE students an opportunity to not only march at football games but to be able to participate in competitions.
“Marching band is not just the idea of marching at the beginning of halftimes of football games,” he said. “It is actually about being in a competition and getting a rating and a score.”
Schultz said he has 50 students in the marching band currently.
“MCE has always been a good neighbor,” Tuka said. “We have always had a good working relationship with them and this is just another example of the relationship being good enough to where our students and our band benefits and the students from MCE benefit from being in a marching band.
MCE Principal Marc Forner said MCC has always been a very good neighbor and many of the district’s kids are friends with their kids anyway.
“We were very excited about this because there is something to be said about being in a large band or group,” he said. “The sound is a whole lot different than working in a small ensemble.”
Forner said that participation in the marching band is optional for MCE students. They are still working out the logistics because MCE offers a band during the morning as well.
“The cool thing is that they are referring to the marching band as the Mason County Marching Band. They are taking the Central and the Eastern right out of it,” Forner said.
The schedule for the remainder of the marching band season and competition looks like this:
The band will play on Friday, Sept. 8 as MCC takes on North Muskegon at 7 p.m. The band will play on Friday, Sept. 15 as MCC faces Holton at 7 p.m. Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 13, and the band will perform in the homecoming parade prior to the football game between MCC and Shelby. At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, MCC and LHS will hold a combined performance as MCC hosts Ludington.
The competitions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 the Mason County Marching Band will perform at the Grand Haven Marching Band Invitation. Another competition is Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival. Wednesday, Oct. 11, is the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association competition. In late October, the band will travel to the Jenison Marching Band Invitational and East Kentwood Marching Band Invitational.