Custer’s Johnny’s Bandstand sculpture has arrived, and is ready for its upcoming installation and dedication in October.
The bronze statue, depicting three 1940s musicians on guitar, piano and drums, was created by Arizona-based sculptor Tyson Snow. It celebrates one of Custer’s defining landmarks, Johnny’s Bandstand, where musical acts from across the country would perform during the early rock ’n’ roll era.
The sculpture arrived on Thursday, according to Lolly Griswold, who co-chairs the Custer Sculpture Committee with Karen Reader.
Reader is keeping an eye on it until dedication day.
“It is still in the crate; however you can see the beautiful colors of the jackets, instruments, and skin tones,” Reader told the Daily News. “We are really pleased with it.”
The formal dedication will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mason County Eastern school grounds. Snow and Edgar Struble and Bill Anderson are set to appear as special guests. 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley and 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall have the event “on their calendars,” according to the committee.
The committee is accepting donations to complete the final portions of the project, including a gazebo and interactive on-cell technology so viewers can learn about the history of Johnny’s while viewing the sculpture. Contributions can be sent to Community Foundation for Mason County (CFFMC), P.O. Box 10 Ludington 49431, with “Custer Sculpture” on the check. Or send a check to Custer Sculpture, P.O. Box 37 Custer, MI 49405.