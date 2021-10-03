CUSTER — Heavy rains did not dampen the spirits of 50 or so people who packed into the Mason County Eastern High School library on Sunday for the dedication of the long-awaited sculpture celebrating Johnny’s Bandstand.
The dedication was originally set to take place outside, at the location of the sculpture off of Custer Road on the MCE school grounds, but the rain forced the dedication indoors.
Local music legend Edgar Struble, who spoke at the dedication, said he was blessed and honored to celebrate the sculpture, which commemorates a place he frequented in his youth.
“Some of my past is woven into that place,” he said of Johnny’s. “It is so ironic how things come full circle. At age 70 I am kind of winding down a career in the commercial music business that pretty much started at Johnny’s Bandstand back in the 1960s.
“I can’t begin to express my gratitude toward this community and Johnny (Urban), who embraced my talent way back when I was a 15-year-old kid looking for my place in this world.”
Struble said Johny’s is an important part of Custer’s history.
“Johnny’s was more than a place to perform, dance or skate — it was iconic, it was bigger than life back in the ’60s, ’70s and even into the ’80s,” he said. “It was like have Dick Clark’s American Bandstand in our backyard here in Custer.”
Struble said Johnny’s was known for bringing big-name entertainment into Mason County.
“I sat with attention at everyone of those concerts watching, listening, learning and just dreaming about someday being a pro like that,” he said. “Johnny was alway kind to me, fair to me and supportive of me.”
He said the bandstand became a “little empire.”
Lyle Reene, Custer village president, thanked the sculpture committee that led fundraising efforts over the last few years to turn the structure into a reality.
Reene said he has been asked many times why Johnny’s Bandstand was selected as the theme of the sculpture; he said his answer has always been that if it wasn’t for Johnny’s Bandstand, “Custer would not even be a dot on the map.”
“It was Johnny’s Bandstand that put the Village of Custer on the map,” he said. “They had the top entertainment bring in teens from across the state here.”
Reene closed by telling those in attendance not to “give up on” or forget where they come from.
Jim Urban, Johnny’s son, congratulated the village of Custer and said Johnny’s Bandstand was “magical.”
“You could go to Traverse City, you could go to Detroit, Grand Rapids or Muskegon and mention Custer, and people would say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s where Johnny’s is,’” he said. “You think about it at the end of the day, Johnny’s was really all about one thing — the pursuit of happiness and that is a powerful thing.”
Sculpture artist Tyson Snow, who has created three sculptures on the Mason County Historical Sculpture Trail, said music and community is a part of who he is so he was excited to work on the piece..
“This monument — probably more than any other I have created — has brought a real sense of joy,” he said. “I have been able to put a real personal stamp on it because I can relate to it so much, I can relate to the singing, playing and performing.”
Snow also has added some musical notes to the sculpture that are from the some “Everyday” by Buddy Holly.
Dr. Bill Anderson said Johnny’s Bandstand is the 23rd sculpture on the Mason County Historical Sculpture Trail, which includes six trails based on different subjects, each celebrating a different facet of the county’s history.
“We have a common heritage and even through things have changed tremendously it is that bond that brings us together as a larger community,” he said.