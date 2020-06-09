Gateway to Success Academy will have an outside ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its graduates.
Superintendent Jamie Bandstra said it will be a special time because it’s the first gathering since students started schooling from home at the beginning of March.
“We excited to be together, even with the social distancing and changes. It’s a reason to celebrate. Our graduates have worked hard,” he said. “It will be great to be together for the first time in a long time.”
The G2S remote learning plan allowed the seniors to continue their studies to the end of the school year, Brandstra said.
A stage will be set up to the east of the parking lot and families and their graduates will sit as family units. School board members and teachers will be separate and at least six feet apart.
People who are not family are invited to sit in their vehicles in the parking lot and listen to the ceremony which will be broadcasted on an FM radio frequency, Bandstra said. It will also stream on Facebook Live.
“We are limited to a certain number of people (not including the vehicles),” he said.
As in years past, Bandstra teased a special activity to take place during the ceremony. Last year, the graduates put together a puzzle with their names in the design.
“We try to make graduation special,” he said. “This year they won’t be next to each other doing the activity, but they will do individual parts of the activity.”
The school will honor 20 graduates for the class of 2020. Two seniors will give their speeches as planned. Each student will be called on stage to receive their diploma one at a time.
“The emotion will still be there, but there won’t be the usual hugs and handshakes,” he said.
Another change from last year is there will be no social time after the ceremony for cake and congratulations. Parents will still be able to take photos with their graduates.
“We tried to keep the usual components. Our ceremony isn’t typically very long because of our size. It will be different because it’s outside,” he said.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, Bandstra said they will move under the covered area in front of the school and have everyone in cars.