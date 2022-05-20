Abi Bandstra was all smiles on Friday when Ludington High School principal Dan Mesyar called her name as the 2022 All-Around Senior during an awards ceremony at Ludington High School.
“It is very humbling to know that people feel that way about you,” she said. “It is a teacher-voted award. That makes me feel very loved and appreciated.”
Friday was the 84th time the school presented its award, honoring a graduating senior for all-around academic and extracurricular success. Friday was also the first time in two years, due to COVID-19 pandemic, that the senior awards were held in person.
Classmates chose Bandstra to be among the school’s top 10 seniors this year. The school’s faculty and staff members then picked her as the one whose name will be engraved on the large trophy commemorating the accomplishments of Ludington’s All-Around Senior since 1938.
“It is an honor,” she said. “I like to be involved and I like to be part of a lot of things and make those connections with people and to see come out of all of that is really cool.”
The other top 10 finalists included seniors Stephen Weinert, Edward Gamble, Peyton LeCombe, Ben Walunas, Zoe Voss, Madeline Cooper, Alana Calhoun, RyAnn Rohrer and Bella Gasaway.
Meysar said Bandstra is so genuine that he believes this award speaks for itself.
“She is involved in everything,” he said. “She is a great mentor to the younger Orioles, whether in the classroom, on the basketball court or on the soccer field.”
Mesyar, who was very happy to be back in-person presenting this award following the pandemic, said Bandstra is very deserving of the award.
To win both the Birtwhistle Scholarship and be named the All-Around Senior, you have to have everything, not just the grade-point average but you have to be truly all around with involvement.
“She has done it all here,” he said.
She is the daughter of Jamie and Tammy Bandstra and plans to attend Cornerstone University in the fall to seek a teaching degree. While there she will play basketball for the Golden Eagles.