Local banks and credit unions are taking a variety of measures to protect their employees and the public as a precaution over concerns from COVID-19.
Shelby State Bank announced Monday that their lobby would be closed to the public but would still allow patrons to come in by appointment, while the following day Safe Harbor Credit Union and West Shore Bank announced they would be doing the same at their offices.
These announcements were also based off of the recent national Centers of Disease Control recommendations calling for the limiting of large gatherings.
The two banks along with Safe Harbor noted that while their offices will be closed, drive thru services will still be available to the public.
Shelby State and West Shore both will also be meeting with customers by appointment in their respective offices.
Adam Johnson, president and CEO of Safe Harbor, said that while the lobby may be closed, it is still business as usual.
“We’re really just trying to minimize members of ours coming into the office,” said Johnson. “We are encouraging folks to keep using our drive-thru and using online services as well. Give us a call, too, if you have questions.”
While some of these businesses are closing, others in the meantime are staying open.
Preferred Credit Union announced Wednesday evening in an email to its members that its drive-thru will only be open during normal business hours. It, too, will allow for access to its lobby by appointment only. Members were asked to call 1-800-328-4131 to make an appointment.
PNC, Fifth-Third and Chemical banks will be running as normal after all releasing statements on their websites laying out action plans.
Even with their lobbies staying open, PNC, Fifth-Third and Chemical all encourage their members to use their drive-thru and online services as much as possible to combat the spread of any virus.
Patrons of their respective banks can visit their institution’s website to find information announced about their availability.