Tim and Anne Murphy are supporters of the Childhood Cancer Campaign and have been looking at ways to try to help the campaign out.
Tim Murphy said Tom and Patricia Ezdebski have been, for years, working through the Optimists Club on the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
“They have done the greatest work in bringing money to families who are at a time of desperate need go it,” he said. “Cancer has upended family routines and even jobs to be with their children.”
Murphy said the Childhood Cancer Campaign provides money for food, gas, transportation, a place to stay when traveling for treatment and daycare. The families have to drive at least 100 miles or more for treatment.
“The Childhood Cancer Campaign is such a worthy cause,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he has always been drawn to the luminaries, with the names of those affected by cancer, that have been placed at Oriole Field during the Relay for Life.
So Tim and Anne came up with the idea of stringing banners down the grassy area of Gaylord Avenue and naming the event “Banners on the Boulevard” to coincide with the Saturday, June 5, Childhood Cancer Campaign Lemonade Stand held at Lakeview Elementary School to raise money for the campaign.
“We were hoping it would be a way to help augment the lemonade stand donations,” Murphy said. “But also a way to keep the community involved and mindful of the crisis that these families are going through.”
The banners are about 17 inches by 11 inches in size and will be on display along the boulevard near the Lakeview School area.
Depending on how many banners need to be made, Murphy said the banners can be strung all the way from Tinkham Avenue to Court Street during the event.
Murphy was hoping, similar to the luminaries at Oriole Field, people would donate some money to put a loved one’s name of cancer on it. It does not have to be a child’s name. It could be someone who is going though it now, someone who has recovered or someone who has passed.
“We want to keep it a community commemoration and remembrance of its people who are going through this,” he said.
Murphy did start a GoFundMe called the Childhood Cancer Campaign Banners on the Boulevard.
The GoFundMe page is through the Ludington Optimist Club but specifically the Optimists’ Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Murphy said people can go to the site and have a banner made for a person name who has been affected by cancer.
“We recommend a donation of $10 for the banner,” he said.
When someone contributes to the GoFundMe for the Banners on the Boulevard event, they can either get a banner to decorate or ask for the banner to have a name with “In honor of” or “In memory of” someone who fought cancer, according to Patricia Ezdebski.
The banners are made of nylon and are white in color, so it’s like a blank canvas. Or, if someone wants their banner to have the name of someone, they can post that in the comments section of the GoFundMe page.
Murphy said he plans to use students at local schools to decorate the banners, because cancer effects some their classmates.
The lemonade stand will be set-up in the parking lot at Lakeview Elementary School beginning at 11 a.m.
“People can drive by if they are concerned about COVID safety or they can park and walk by the banners,” Murphy said.
All of the money raised goes directly into the Childhood Cancer Fund which in turn is distributed to families who are dealing with cancer, according to Murphy.
“It is so important that these families get help. There are people that are in such need to begin with and you throw cancer on top,” Murphy said. “The Childhood Cancer Campaign fund give families help very quickly without paperwork. It is just there.”
Ezdebski said the Childhood Cancer Campaign is currently helping four area teens fighting cancer, so these funds go toward their medical appointment expenses, insurance costs and anything else they need such as help with utility payments, groceries, vehicle maintenance, mortgage payments and more.
“We are hoping people will come out to donate to this great cause and view the banners on display,” Ezdebski said. “So many people in our communities have been affected by cancer and viewing the banners, ‘purchasing’ one via a donation to the GoFundMe page, and stopping for some lemonade, will be a good way to honor them all.”
Unfortunately, too many kids across our communities have lost their lives to cancer, especially recently, according to Ezdebski.
“With each young life lost, the community loses. We all collectively mourn their loss and grieve in connection with their families and friends,” she said. “It is a tragedy we hate bringing awareness to, but these families need the communities’ help more than ever during their child’s illness.”
Ezdebski said the Childhood Cancer Campaign, while a program of the Ludington Optimist Club, is really the community’s campaign.
“Through bottle and can donations, Lemonade Stand Day donations, Rod Beckman Golf Outing participation and community donations, the community has embraced the Childhood Cancer Campaign over the years, and in doing so, have embraced these families in need,” she said. “We are so grateful for that. Our goal with the Childhood Cancer Campaign has been to help families who need our help now, but to also build an endowment that will ensure help for any Mason County family in the future who has a child with cancer. That’s what we are working toward.”
Murphy and his wife, lost their son, Adam, to cancer in 2016.
During that time prior to Adam’s passing, the family found out just how much the Ezdebskis and the Childhood Cancer Campaign means to local families dealing with childhood cancer.
“They brought us meals and offered support,” he said. “Although we have a big family, it became pretty clear how different unforeseen needs there are and what needs to be done,” he said. “I do not think I have ever seen a charity that is more directly beneficial as the Childhood Cancer Campaign. The help is directly to the people of this area, too.”
He said it addresses the unique need in this area because we do not have the pediatric oncology facilities anywhere near it, we are 100 miles away from Grand Rapids.