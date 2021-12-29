The Pure Ludington New Year's Eve Ball Drop will have its bar after all, despite a shortage of volunteers earlier in December that could have resulted in a cancellation.
"We are good to go," stated Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, on Wednesday.
Tooman previously told the Daily News that a lack of volunteers was liable to lead to the cancellation of the bar, which is a major fundraiser that helps the board fund activities to support downtown businesses.
A call to help went out just before Christmas, on Dec. 23.
Tooman asked residents to lend a hand after several volunteers backed out. Bartenders, merchandise sellers, security helpers and people to help with set-up and tear-down were needed, and a deadline of Monday, Dec. 27 was set as the "deciding day."
Luckily, enough people stepped up, and the bar will be part of the Ball Drop event, which makes its return on Friday after a year off due to the pandemic.
The bar will offer beer, champagne and non-alcoholic beverages. Ludington Avenue will be closed at 7 p.m. so folks can take their drinks on a stroll through the outdoor social district until the ball drops at midnight.
In an effort to encourage safe commutes for New Year's revelers, the Safe Drive program is back this year, offering free rides to and from the ball drop on Friday.
Revelers will be able to get free New Year's Eve rides from the following companies:
• Ludington Mass Transit Authority, (231) 845-6218
• Abrahamson’s Towing, (231) 843-2990;
• Quinns Tires & Tows, (231) 757-9262;
• Oceana Auto, (231) 843-6500;
• Fiers Towing, (231) 757-4479;
• Auto Ranch Towing, (231) 425-6206; and
• Judy’s Rides, (231) 233-7200.