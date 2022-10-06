Fire in Branch Township

A fire consumed a barn Thursday morning in the 1000 block of North Schoenherr Road in Branch Township.

 David Bossick | Daily News

BRANCH TWP. — A barn collapsed from a morning fire Thursday, and nearly all of the animals were able to escape from the blaze.

Firefighters from Custer, Branch, Fountain and Scottville fire departments responded to the blaze after 6 a.m., Thursday, on Schoenherr Road north of Hansen Road in Branch Township.

Horses, cows, pigs, chickens and more were able to escape the blaze, said Custer Fire Chief Darrell Crawford. Two goats and a part of a litter of piglets were not able to be saved in the fire.

