BRANCH TWP. — A barn collapsed from a morning fire Thursday, and nearly all of the animals were able to escape from the blaze.
Firefighters from Custer, Branch, Fountain and Scottville fire departments responded to the blaze after 6 a.m., Thursday, on Schoenherr Road north of Hansen Road in Branch Township.
Horses, cows, pigs, chickens and more were able to escape the blaze, said Custer Fire Chief Darrell Crawford. Two goats and a part of a litter of piglets were not able to be saved in the fire.