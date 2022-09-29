Mark Barnett, who was Ludington’s police chief for 19 years, is running to be its next mayor.
He will face incumbent Mayor Steve Miller on the ballot Nov. 8.
In an interview with the Daily News, Barnett said he wants voters “to look at what I’ve done” as chief to make their decision.
“What kind of a guy was I? Because I’m going to be the same kind of guy in this job,” he said. “Can you presume what I will do, or how I will respond, based on my past performance? I believe you can.”
Barnett moved to Ludington with his wife and three children, starting as police chief in January 2001. Before that, he spent about 24 years at the Pontiac Police Department, where he’d risen to captain.
He said he’s proud of helping to implement programs like free rides on New Year’s Eve and Movies in the Park; holding regular community problem-solving meetings; and working to create the Ludington Skate Plaza.
“That’s why I’m running, is to be able to find similar situations that need the group to work on them and to do them successfully,” he said.
Barnett said conversations about a run for mayor began shortly after he retired as police chief in May 2020.
“About three weeks later, my wife and I are … just kind of chatting and watching TV, and she says, I don’t think you’re done serving yet. She says, I think you should run for mayor.”
But first, he’d serve in a different capacity. Barnett was elected earlier this year to a commission revising the city’s charter, which is essentially its constitution. If elected as mayor, he’d have to forfeit that position.
He said he filed to be on the charter commission at a time when there weren’t enough candidates to fill its nine seats, believing the work was “important” and he could “add a perspective.”
That was before he made the “final decision” about a run for mayor, he said.
Vision for Ludington
While the mayor is a member of the Ludington City Council and a leader of its meetings, they can only vote to break ties.
And while mayors appoint people to boards that shape the city’s direction, a large part of the mayor’s role is as a symbolic figurehead of the city.
Barnett described that part of the job as helping to “capture a vision, or help implement a vision” for the city.
Asked to describe his vision for Ludington, Barnett said “there needs to be a common thread running through all of our decisions,” adding that that thread is: “How can we make Ludington the best it can be?”
And what exactly does “the best” mean? That’s for Barnett and the community to figure out, he said.
Ludington “needs to have somebody that can form a consensus with people to decide what … will make us the best we can be,” he said. “In every situation, we need to be prepared, understanding the opportunities for making the best decision for the City of Ludington.”
He said his community law enforcement roots in Pontiac and Ludington demonstrate his knack for “collaboration and discussion and partnering.”
When he was chief in Ludington, community meetings were regularly held in each ward, where residents could tell police what they wanted worked on, he said.
And even before interviewing to be Ludington’s chief, he polled residents for feedback on the police department. When the interview came, he presented a plan he’d drawn up based on that feedback, he said.
“I felt like that tact, or that way of doing things, was important,” he said, “and I think I can bring that same logic to the mayor’s office.”
Anti-marijuana?
As for how he differs from current mayor Miller, Barnett declined to point out anything other than this: he thinks Miller wants marijuana dispensaries in the city, and Barnett doesn’t want them.
“I think that that’s something he would like to see accomplished,” Barnett said. “I’ll just leave it there.”
Miller personally called for city councillors to revisit their 2018 dispensary ban, which led to a committee now working on rules that could allow for marijuana businesses.
Miller told the Daily News he brought the topic back after requests from residents, calling any notion that he’s “leading the charge” for dispensaries “a fabrication.”
The marijuana committee’s work is expected to be done and voted on by the end of the year. Still, Barnett explained why he believes bringing dispensaries to Ludington is not “a good business decision.”
He worries dispensaries could “change the persona, or the idea, of what Ludington’s about.”
“Businesses that occur here help define what it is that this community is about,” he said. “In my opinion, that experience changes if somebody’s advertising is focusing on, come to Ludington and get this or that, in terms of the marijuana availability.”
He also said it’s “ironic” that marijuana access is a concern when “we can’t go anywhere in the city limits and buy a week’s worth of groceries.”