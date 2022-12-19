Outgoing Ludington Mayor Steve Miller presided over his final City Council meeting Monday evening, and following the meeting, those on hand congratulated him on his term.
Miller was defeated by Mark Barnett in the November election, and Barnett was sworn in during the meeting by Clerk Debbie Luskin.
Council and community members thanked Miller for his service over the last four years and wished him well on his future endeavors.
During the meeting, the 2023 budget and three year capital improvement plan was approved by council. Those items were approved along with the of the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act application transfer for 102 Second St.
The property owned by Rick and Mary Jo Vella will house two businesses along with two upstairs rentals.
The brownfield project plan for 106 Laura St. was approved by City Council. The project is a proposed four, three-story set of apartment units overlooking Pere Marquette Lake. The long term rentals will sit on the 5.47-acre property that has been the previous home to train terminals, a blacksmith shop, an oil house and machine shop. Possible contaminants were used to fill in the property, and it has been vacant for decades.
The estimated investment in the property is $20 million and is expected to start spring of 2023 and be completed in 12-15 months.
Council voted to approve a 7.5% increase in water rates for the city, along with a 4.9% sewer rate increase. Councilor Kathy Winczewski stated that the increase is needed to ensure the city has enough money in its savings account. She also stated that the City of Ludington’s rates aren’t as high as many cities with the same demographics and that it is something the city needs to do to make sure the water and sewers are functional and working well.
In other business, the city has received four applications for the Ludington chief of police position. Ryan Myers of the Big Rapids Police Department declined the offer of the position last week. The city is taking applications until Jan. 6, 2023 and is looking to fill the position in March.
Coffee with the councilors will resume at 12 p.m., Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bookmark. Councilors Jack Bulger and Les Johnson will be meeting with community members who have questions or concerns pertaining to the city.
The council approved the 2023 regular meeting dates for every second and fourth Monday of the month, excluding December, where those meetings will be held the first and the third of the month.
The New Years Eve ball drop and fireworks were approved by council to take place in downtown Ludington.
Council voted to table approving the chosen concessioners for the Stearns Beach concessions until the Jan. 6, 2023, meeting, so the committee can look over the contract and present a better recommendation.