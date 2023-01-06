Mayor Mark Barnett will preside over his first Ludington City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
During its first meeting of the year, the council is expected to set a public hearing for the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) for properties at 504 and 507 E. Foster St.
The properties currently house the former Foster Elementary School and the vacant lot located directly across the street for the vacant school.
The proposed OPRA district would provide property tax exemptions for commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated under the act’s guidelines. Datum Point Real Estate Development is proposing to construct 15 two-unit townhouses and 15 three-unit townhouses on the property.
The council will also vote on the hiring Lara Webster to provide Stearns Park beach concessions for the next five years. Webster is the owner of Brunch Babes, the food truck located at the 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township. If approved, Webster would offer concession services at the north and south beach stands.
The council will vote on a multi-year contract with OPG3 to provide the city with a digitized document-management system.
A three-year contract with Cintas to perform mat cleaning for the Department of Public Works building and City Hall will be voted as well.
The council will enter into closed session Monday with city attorney Ross Hammersley to discuss a pending litigation against the City of Ludington.
Also on Monday, City Manager Mitch Foster will discuss the next steps in the process of reviewing applications for the open Ludington police chief position, as the application deadline was Friday.