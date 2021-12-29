HAMLIN TWP. — Contractors began Wednesday to prepare Ludington State Park’s Beechwood Campground north toilet building for demolition.
The campground’s north and south toilet and shower buildings will be replaced and new underground electrical service and campsite electric pedestals in the center and north loops will be replaced over winter. The electric services being replaced date back to the 1980s and isn’t large enough to handle the demands of modern recreational vehicles.
According to Dan Adams, park supervisor, Creative Construction out of Brighton is the general contractor overseeing the project but will use many subcontractors.
The work was supposed to begin in fall, but was delayed. Completion is still scheduled for the end of June, Adams said.
“We’re still hoping it stays on schedule,” he said Wednesday, adding the contractor expresses confidence the work can be finished on time. The park campgrounds are generally full in July as the summer vacation season takes off.
Wednesday, workers from Pitsch Companies of Grand Rapids began tearing up the sidewalks around the north toilet building. Asbestos abatement is to be done this week before the building is demolished. That is now scheduled for early next week, Adams said.
Previously, park manager Jim Gallie reported that the new restroom buildings are modeled on ones built at Muskegon, Wilderness and Straits state parks. They are designed to be well-lit, accessible and include individual showers and a family restroom.