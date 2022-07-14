Conditions out on Lake Michigan finally improved on Thursday in time for the Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament, part of the Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament. After two days of rough waters, teams said the conditions were getting better as the weather improved.
“It was a nice day today, that’s for sure,” said Chris Peplinski from Pure Chaos.
Ludington Legends is a one-day tournament in which teams can weigh up to five fish. In previous years, it was called the Ruboy Shoot-out named in honor of Pete Ruboyianes, a well-known charter captain in Ludington. It was renamed this year to honor some of the other infamous boat captains from Ludington that have passed away, said Brandy Miller, CEO/president of the Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce.
While many of the 71 teams went into the tournament with a plan, some of the biggest winners were those who “winged it.”
“We just went there and made a decision and got lucky,” Peplinski said. Pure Chaos won second place in the overall tournament with a box weighing 82.5 pounds.
Some teams, like Win-N-Angel, went out with the goal of simply catching the biggest fish they could. They ultimately found a spot that did well for them, but said it was still a little slow. They won fourth place, making for the third day in a row that they’ve placed in the top five.
One team though followed a plan none of them felt comfortable with and came in with a box that left the crowd shocked. Bear With Me had a 113.05 pounds box with a big fish of 26.9 pounds.
“We sat down, and we didn’t really like it, but we just kept hitting fish so we couldn’t really leave it,” said Captain Adam Howell. “We just kept plugging away and by 8:30 we had three good fish and we were thinking about leaving it but we hit another good one so we were just committed to the same water all day.”
Despite their discomfort with staying in one spot, the team walked up the weigh-in cheering and laughing. As Howell lifted each fish out of the cooler, he would raise it in the air and let people cheer before placing it in the bucket.
As the last fish went in, the crowd applauded for the team that outweighed the competition by more than 30 pounds.
“Pretty much you just need a special fish and some luck,” Howell said. “We hit our biggest fish at 1:30 with no time left.”
Bear With Me is a Ludington team who enjoys this tournament each year. The captain’s father, Barry Howell, said it’s difficult because the teams have to choose five of their biggest fish. This time they had around 16 good fish to choose from.
“It was a good team effort,” he said. “It’s our home port, so it’s an awesome tournament to be a part of. Best tournament on the Great Lakes.”
Bear With Me won $3,000 along with plaques and a custom made trophy by Tom Johnson. Pure Chaos won an $1,800 prize. Third place team True Blue won $1000 with a box weighing 77.9 pounds and a big fish of 24.25 pounds. Hammbone had the biggest fish weighing 30.35 pounds.