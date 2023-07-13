Being a back-to-back winner of the Ludington Offshore Classic’s Legends tournament had Barry Howell, owner of Bear With Me, excited and proud of the captain and crew.
Bear With Me won the event in 2022 and defended its title in 2023 edging out 77 other boats in the Ludington Legends Tournament on Thursday.
The Ludington Legends is a one-day tournament in which teams can weigh up to five fish. In previous years, it was called the Ruboy Shoot-out named in honor of Pete Ruboyianes, a well-known charter captain in Ludington. It was renamed in 2022 to honor some of the other famous boat captains from Ludington that have passed away.
“To back up last year’s win is very hard to do,” said Howell. “This is a credit to our team, how we fish, my son (Adam the captain of the boat).”
“We hit a special fish on a rig that you would not normally hit on that rig,” Adam said. “We hit two 25-pounders back to back and that is what you need. You need two things to win: you need to be good and have your fish but you also need special fish. We had a lot of fish today, but we did not have that special fish. We fished it right to the end and ran the boat hard today.”
Adam said the story goes back 10 years ago when he and his dad were just getting into fishing, they had a little 21-foot boat. We would have a hard time even catching five fish during the Ruboy Thursday tournament.
“My dad’s goal was always to win Ruboy Thursday,” Adam said. “Last year was cool to win the Ruboy and to back it up this year it feels a little more special.”
Adam said for him it has been all of the relationships that he has built through fishing.
“As we stepped up to a bigger boat and all of the people we talked to and networked with,” he said. “For this tournament to honor Pete Ruboyianes, Jerry Lee, Doug Strzynski and the guys paved the way for salmon fishing out of Ludington.”
On Thursday Bear With Me caught five fish weighing in at 99.35 pounds just nipping Livin the Dream by 1.3 pounds.
Bear With Me took home the first place prize of $3,000, Livin the Dream received $2,000 and the third place prize of $1,200 went to Dreamweaver III. The big fish prize of $500 also went to Bear With Me for catching a 25.55 pound king salmon.
“The honor of winning this is that Ludington is our home port,” Howell said. “This is the best of the best on the Great Lakes and to stack up with the competition is an honor.”
There were 78 boats go out Thursday morning which is up from last year, according to Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
“The Ludington Legends tournament is about honoring some of our charter boat captains that have passed on,” she said. “It is always a fun day, and I think the fisherman enjoy that it is a limited rules event with the fisherman’s weight in their top five fish.”