Each new day brings new opportunities, new choices.
What we make with each new day, each choice is up to each of us.
Choose wisely.
Think a moment about what truly needs to be done, what might be done, what would make for a successful day when reviewing it later.
Each day can be unique. Whether strung together they make a rut one finds unfulfilling or a route to a good, productive, enjoyable and fulfilling week, month or life is the sum of the choices we make daily —individually and collectively.
Goals and outcomes don’t always sync together.
When working collectively in a family, on a job, in a community or in deciding who should represent us and lead our local, state or national governments our choices might not be the ones of the majority of those who voted.
That’s life.
There’s not time to pout or cry foul. There’s no honor in refusing to accept a measurable outcome such as being on the short side of an election tally and crying it must have been stolen or fraudulent.
Seek a recount, if applicable.
Then get on with life.
The sun will rise in the morning, even if behind clouds of despair or self pity.
We’re closing in now on two years of former President Donald Trump undermining trust in our elections because each day he chooses to repeat that he was cheated out of a second term despite no verified evidence of his selfish claim.
Imagine what he might have accomplished had he chosen a more honorable path.
Jimmy Carter chose to pick up a hammer and build houses and lives working with Habitat for Humanity after being voted out of office.
George W. Bush painted portraits.
Barack Obama golfed which at least harmed no one.
Bush and Obama were term-limited out, but they accepted and chose to move on.
On Nov. 9, many fine people will find out their political opponent was elected.
It’s fine to study the results looking for anomalies, mistakes, fraud and asking for explanations if any problems are found.
You don’t get to ask for election officials to find you votes or tilt the outcome in any way.
Count the votes. Maybe you win, maybe you lose.
Whatever the result, the sun will rise even if you win or lose.
Over the years I talked to many candidates in the wee hours of the morning who were on the short end of a vote tally.
They hurt. Sometimes they’re shocked, either that they lost or sometimes by how much they lost by.
A few were angry lashing out at a perceived wrong by their opponent, but far more were feeling hurt.
Losing an election is a very public defeat.
Add to that the childish name-calling and repugnant personal attacks on good people trying to do the right thing in seeking office and it’s a wonder anyone runs.
Next Wednesday morning, many a good person of all political persuasions will wake up having lost their bid for office.
Following the election, we will continue to have choices to make with each new day.
Perhaps we can choose to move forward with grace, understanding others are hurting.
Perhaps we can chose to consider ideas and viewpoints of others.
Perhaps we can marvel at the beauty of the new day dawning and choose paths towards a better day, a better tomorrow, a better us.
If you are like me, some of your choices may prove imperfect.
A chance to remedy that starts anew with a new day.
The sun is up. My coffee cup needs refilling.
Win or lose, thanks to all who honorably seek to serve in elected office.
The sun will come up Nov. 9 even if clouds obscure it.
No matter the outcome Nov. 8, choose well going forward.