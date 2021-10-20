A piece of history sits in Lake Michigan adjacent to a Ludington State Park beach in the form of a car-sized section of what appears to be from a shipwreck – or not.
I have been visiting and photographing what I termed the “mystery object” throughout the summer seeking answers, so far unsuccessfully.
Uncovered this year, what it is and what it is from as of yet is undetermined.
Ever-moving sand in the lake by mid-to-late summer reburied under a sandbar a second object that appeared more hull-like near where the fragment still visible sits next to the beach.
In recent years a wooden windlass was recovered from the same beach area and is in storage at the park, treated with preservative, wrapped and, according to park interpreter Alan Wernette, destined eventually for display at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
In April 2020, a 20-foot section of different wreckage determined likely to be from one of four historic shipwrecks was found unburied along the northern end of the Epworth beach, just south of the state park boundary a couple miles to the south of the current mystery object. That find generated much media attention.
All may be related — or not.
Another small piece of wreckage was found by walkers south of Big Sable Point this summer. It was reported to the park and moved to storage.
A larger section of wreckage recently was found and reported north of Big Sable Point.
According to Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie, wrecks or pieces of wrecks are known in about five locations within or adjacent to the park though some, like one uncovered on Epworth beach, have been reburied by lake-moved sand.
One wreck was researched and interpretive signage erected after high water decades ago unburied it. Cones along the beach near the Coast Guard Trail mark where the schooner the Foster lies under the sand. Wernette said its construction with both metal and wooden pegs helped determine its age, a key to identifying wrecks.
The Foster had set out from Grand Haven with a load of lumber to be delivered to Chicago but was blown off course by a storm. Because its keel was raised and is intact in the raised position still, it suggested the crew tried ground it, Wernette said. The crew also may have dumped its cargo to lighten the load to get as near to shore as possible before abandoning the schooner.
Surf-zone wreckage, such as these along park’s beach, come and go from sight.
“Hundreds of vessels have grounded in shallow water or along piers and been broken up in the eastern quarter of Lake Michigan,” the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association website entry about surf zone wrecks states. “Others were abandoned after their useful life ended. The remains of several exist today in shallow water. However, there is the potential that after a storm or when water recede that portions of other wrecks may be unveiled. These are great dive sites for novice scuba divers and even snorkelers.”
Or, this summer, for those willing to wade or get their feet wet.
Gallie and Wernette suggest more than wreckage of the Foster is represented at the various sites. Wernette wonders if a wreck offshore is breaking up and pieces of it are showing up, generally in spring after high water and storms and ice movement of fall and winter scour sand.
Gallie sent photos and information about the mystery object off M-116 with what appears to be two pulleys – one since lost to waves or other forces – that at times showed above the water line – to the state archaeologist.
Wayne Lusardi, the state maritime archaeologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary out of Alpena, told me in an email “I am a bit stumped as to exactly what it may be. It appears to be an inverted bow section, though the vertical post is unusual for a stem, and the lack of a noticeable keel is odd.”
Local sailing enthusiast Dave Hall, who a few years ago when flying along the Lake Michigan shoreline north of Ludington, spotted and photographed a wreck submerged offshore north of the park’s boundaries, recently visited the near-beach fragment off M-116 and suggested a different possibility.
The position of the pulleys suggests to him they might have been where chains from the wheel went to the rudder on the stern to control it.
A Lake Superior shipwreck researcher, in reviewing a video and photos of the piece, suggested it might be from a lumber-era rail car.
Eric Harmsen, of Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, after looking at photos I sent, agrees it might be something other than a shipwreck piece, but could be from something onboard a wreck. He said, the information is in good hands with the state’s maritime archaeologist.
Gallie recently measured the artifact and also sent the measurements to another research organization out of the Traverse City area.
The Ludington State Park beach is at the northern end of the recently established 378-square mile West Michigan Bottomland Preserve.
Not all “shipwreck” finds are from ships. Barges, tugs, scows and other water vessels also have foundered in the lake over the centuries.
“High water tends to reveal long-buried shipwrecks, and several around Lake Michigan have recently become visible,” Port of Ludington Maritime Museum stated in April, 2020, when the wreckage off Epworth was unburied. “The waters between Big and Little Sable Points are notoriously dangerous. Dozens of ships have become total losses between the points, some in deep water offshore, but many more grounding near shore. Some were salvaged if not too badly damaged, others were left to break up in the surf. … over 300 ships have grounded on the west coast of Michigan over the last 170 years, at least 20 of those between the two Point Sables.”
Likewise, the Michigan Economic Development Council, notes because of high water, “… cultural materials including shipwrecks, parts of historic vessels, artifacts, abandoned docks, pilings, maritime landscapes, and prehistoric objects that had been buried in sediments or located in shallow water, are now exposed. The objects are now more accessible to researchers but are also more susceptible to natural deterioration and detrimental human activities.”
Noting “brief windows of opportunity exist to locate and archaeologically document these shoreline features,” the MEDC offers a link to report findings including the location, photographs and observations of materials, to share with state archaeologists online at www.miplace.org/historic-preservation/archaeology/. (Note, they’d like GPS coordinates and measurements, too.)
It was a simple form to fill out and Lusardi contacted me the morning after I submitted a form on the mystery object noting he had received the information.
While a firm identity of what a piece of wreckage is from may never be known, accumulated knowledge could help better tell the stories covered for years by the sands of time – and the sand of Lake Michigan.
The state historic preservation website had one request of people who find or look at such artifacts: “Please investigate only with your eyes, respecting historic features and leaving any artifacts you may find in place.”