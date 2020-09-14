SCOTTVILLE — Sure, it rained Saturday.
But the second annual Kirabell Memorial Softball Tournament wasn’t rained out. Not even close.
Ten teams duked it out in the daylong tournament that raised $3,300 at McPhail Field that benefited both the family of Kira Herlein and the nonprofit CF Fighters.
“Nobody even asked if we’re going to cancel it. A couple of people asked if it was going on, and I said, ‘Yep, rain or shine,’” said Ashley Vos, who was helping to run the tournament. “That’s never a concern. It’s kind of a thing. If you play in Scottville, you play in the rain.”
The tournament was hosted in honor of Kira Herlein. She died earlier this year after suffering from cystic fibrosis, a disease that causes mucus in organs like the lungs to build up and to become thick and sticky, often leading to persistent infections and difficulty breathing.. Matt and Katie Herlein were there Saturday, helping to take in donations, sell concessions and raffle tickets.
The couple’s oldest daughter, Keelie, also suffers from cystic fibrosis.
Last year’s tournament showed there was a larger community that was willing to back the Herleins, Matt said. Noah Carroll is a part of a team that went to and won last year’s tournament. Since that tournament, he and his teammates rallied to the aid of the Herleins.
“They adopted our family as one of their own,” Herlein said. “He came down and visited Kira before she got transferred to St. Louis. He took time off of work when he working in the Ann Arbor area and spent a couple of hours giving her golf balls back in the hospital room.”
Carroll said that he and his teammates are like a family itself. They’re one where the children of each of the players can look to other members on the team an call them an aunt or an uncle. And once the team arrived in Scottville last year for the tournament, and saw what it was about, they began to jump in and do what they could to assist the family.
And their assistance wasn’t just the day of the tournament, but also with the family such as Carroll going to Kira when she was in Ann Arbor.
“When she passed in January, we all just kind of sank. We just started to throwing in money to donate, and Avalon matched it, whatever we donated,” Carroll said. “That’s where the (memorial) tree came from and the plaque. We decided to dedicate just the season to the memory of Kirabell.”
The team also made up shirts to sell in her honor. They received the backing of their sponsors, but it was more out of love that they went above and beyond a day’s worth of softball.
“I don’t know how to explain other than we’re just a bunch of parents. We’re a group of parents that can’t imagine being in that situation,” Carroll said.
While part of the proceeds of Saturday’s tournament went to the Herleins to continue to help support them with their needs and Keelie’s fight against cystic fibrosis, another part went to the CF Fighters. Eric Larsen, co-founder and president of the nonprofit, said the organization is there to assist families with some of the day-to-day needs that might not be getting handled by other means.
Larsen, too, has two children that suffer from cystic fibrosis. While the CF Fighters are there to continue to raise awareness for the disease, it’s also helped affected families connect over their shared experiences.
“There’s a lot of shared experiences even though our situations are probably different. A lot of shared experiences with clinic visits and treatments, with hospital stays,” Larsen said. “A lot of great shared experiences and support from one another, which is really good.”
“It’s interesting, for Matt and Katie, they went through this terrible event in their life. For me, seeing that, I see that like I see that with my life, to be honest,” he said. “You see other people sort of in your situation and you see what’s happening. That could be me some day. For us to be there for someone, or for someone to be there for us, it’s huge.”
Matt Herlein admitted that it was a bit lonely as a family in working through the illness when many people truly lack an understanding of exactly what they’ve gone through.
“CF is a lonely disease. CF’ers can’t be around each other. So to make that connection with other CF families and to know there is other people out there like that, it’s unreal,” he said. “They can’t be together. Cancer patients can meet face-to-face. Two CF’ers can’t. What this man has done and his organization has done. Gas cards, food cards, run to the hospital. It’s unreal.
“It’s taken the burden off, and we don’t have to worry about it.”
Larsen said about 95 percent of what CF Fighters brings in goes right to other families that are working with a loved one with the disease. The funds go to family support, care packages, advocacy, apparel, assistance around the holidays and more. It was a natural fit, then, for CF Fighters to have a table set up with information and items for sale, including a CF Fighters mask. The organization also is selling T-shirts on its website, www.cffighters.org, with preorders available for purple and green hoodies or T-shirts dubbed, “The Kirabell.”
“It all goes back to families that need it,” Larsen said.
The winners of the tournament wound up Team David Riley at the end of the night, and the team posed for a photo in a water-soaked infield near home plate.
“I think everyone is having fun,” Vos said Saturday afternoon. “It’s like when you’re a kid. Now we get to be little kids playing in the mud. It makes softball a little bit more challenging.”