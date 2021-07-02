SCOTTVILLE — The city commission will have a vacancy to fill after its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall.
According to the notes for Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Brian Benyo is seeking approval for his resignation from the commission.
In a memo to city hall, Benyo states that he’s proud to have served the City of Scottville over the years.
He said he’s exiting the commission because he’s selling his home in the city.
“I shall resign with confidence that the current panel can lead this town into better things that it already has,” Benyo wrote.
He thanked his fellow commissioners, as well as Police Chief Matt Murphy and Officer Katrina Skinner for acting as role models for his 11-year-old daughter.
Benyo first joined the commission in January 2019, after interviewing alongside two other candidates to fill a spot representing the city’s First Ward following the resignation of Leon Begue. Benyo was chosen to serve out the remainder of Begue’s term, and later was elected after running unopposed for a full term as an at-large commissioner in 2020, when the city took its first steps toward consolidating its two wards into one.
If the commission accepts his resignation, Scottville will need to appoint a city resident to serve out the remainder of Benyo’s term.
Chicken request
The commission will also entertain a request to keep four chickens from Brittany and Aaron Powers of East State Street.
The city is currently between hearings for an ordinance amendment that would streamline the process by which residents seek approval for such requests, putting it in the city manager’s hands rather than the commission’s.
10 & 31 Celebration
Scottville’s 10 & 31 Celebration is returning this year on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The packet for Monday’s meeting includes a flyer for the event, which will include a rubber ducky race to benefit the Scottville Optimist Park project, as well as a car show, the Miss Mason County pageant, an ox roast and more.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on Monday
The city will hear an update on a recent purchase of playground equipment for Riverside Park and McPhail Field. The purchase was made with $5,000 donated to the city by Arch Staffing & Consulting, the agency whose search led to the hiring of City Manager James Newkirk. At the previous meeting, the commission approved purchasing two ADA-compliant swings for McPhail Field; a three-bay, six-swing swing-set for Riverside Park and two 5-foot bike racks, one for each location for a total of $4,100, not including shipping costs.