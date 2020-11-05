Jack Bergman will continue to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District following a win in Tuesday’s general election.
Bergman, R-Watersmeet, bested Democrat challenger Dana Ferguson of Negaunee.
Bergman, who was first elected in 2016, had 61 percent of the votes, with 244,954 to Ferguson’s 147,833, according to unofficial reports including 320 of 321 precincts reporting.
In a statement to the Daily News, Bergman wrote that he’s happy to have the opportunity to continue to represent the district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m honored that the voters in the First District have once again elected me to represent them in Washington,” Bergman wrote. “As I said early on in this campaign, the choice between candidates had never been more different. I’m grateful for the historic support I received this election, and I will work every single day to fight for the incredible constituents of the First District.”
Ferguson issued a statement on Wednesday in which he thanked his supporters.
“While I am disappointed with the results of the election, I am proud of what my team and I stood for, how we campaigned and why we were out there fighting for a better future,” Ferguson wrote. “I talked of hope and lifting people up, creating a better world for everyone, and sustainable solutions instead of perpetuating out-of-date norms. I entered this race to stand with the people of the district, present and future, to give them the voice which I don’t believe they’ve had in a long time. I would have loved to have that opportunity.”
Despite the loss, Ferguson stated he will continue to work “to create a better future.”
“We are not defeated by losing an election,” he stated. “We are defeated when we give up on our pursuit. I will not be giving up.”