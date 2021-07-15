Bestselling author, speaker, actor, syndicated columnist, former network executive, and pastor, the Rev. Don Piper has worn many hats. This weekend, he’ll be the visiting minister at Epworth.
Piper will preach during the Epworth Church Association worship service, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Epworth Auditorium, and a Vespers service at 8:30 p.m. on bleachers along the shoreline.
The Sunday morning service is also available on the YouTube channel Epworth Livestream.
Piper is in great demand in pulpits across the United States and around the world as a conference leader on effective prayer ministry, the reality of Heaven, single adult issues and as an evangelist. He has led revival meetings and seminars throughout North America and Europe.
Piper is the author of New York Times bestseller, “90 Minutes in Heaven: A True Story of Death and Life.” For several years, he has traveled across the country and around the world sharing his message of hope and healing.
In 1989, Piper was on his way back from a church conference when an 18-wheeler struck his Ford Escort head on. He was pronounced dead by four sets of EMTs. Shortly after the accident, a pastor from the same conference arrived on the scene and began praying for “the man in the red car.”
Piper recalls his experience during the 90 minutes he was considered medically dead. His unique insight into eternity and a strong desire to tell others about Christ have kept him going while his earthly body has wanted to quit.
To date, 34 surgical procedures have taken place. He walks only as a result of miraculous and in some cases medically unexplainable circumstances.
His difficult recovery allows him to identify with the heartbroken and crestfallen, ministering to them with the understanding of someone who’s been there. His goal is to help bitter people become better, to turn disappointments into divine appointments. He calls it “finding a new normal” and he’s made it his life’s work.
Now in its 41st printing, “90 Minutes in Heaven” has sold more than 2.7 million copies in the United States. It also is enjoying worldwide success as a bestseller around the world. His story was released as a movie in 2015.
Piper’s followup book, “Daily Devotions Inspired by 90 Minutes of Heaven,” contains stories compiled from his extensive travel. His third book, “Heaven Is Real: Lessons on Earthly Joy, from the Man Who Spent 90 Minutes in Heaven,” was released in August 2007 and continues to do well in both secular and Christian markets. His most recent book is “People I Met at the Gates of Heaven.”
He and his wife, Eva, live near Houston, Texas. They have a daughter, Nicole, and twin sons, Chris and Joe. In addition to speaking and writing, he serves on the board of directors for the Far East Broadcasting Company, which sends the Gospel via radio to approximately 20 countries in the Eastern Hemisphere. The Sunday services are open to the public.