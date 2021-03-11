"Working in the ‘COVID Camper’ is a unique experience, as my background is mainly as a medical assistant in a traditional office setting. I joined the COVID-19 testing team last fall as one of the nurse techs, right after the site changed to its current location. It really is a clever solution to the complexities of finding a safe, convenient site for our community that is able to handle the ebbs and flows of COVID testing needs.
"Most important… is the overwhelming support we all feel from not only our team leader Danielle Warner, as well as the Spectrum Health system, but also from the community. I think I speak for most of our team when I say that the overall response from patients getting tested has been positive, and very appreciative. Most everyone is thankful, and many are concerned with our health and safety in terms of COVID exposure and the colder temperatures. These comments mean a lot to us, and we are just grateful to be part of the team effort.
"Someday I may miss my current office view, but I very much look forward to the day when the ‘COVID Camper’ is no longer needed.”
- Sarah Zingery, nursing technician, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital