The Mason County Historical Society finds itself in a better place after its 2021 operating season than it was in one year ago after the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns and wreaked havoc on many an organizations’ operations.
“We are in better shape than we were a year ago at this time,” President James Jensen reported to members at on on-line annual meeting last week.
While operational challenges continue as the pandemic morphs and lingers, the society was able to open and operate its Historic White Pine Village and Port of Ludington Maritime Museums this summer with attendance and finances far closer to normal than in 2020.
Simultaneously, work continues to prepare the Mason County Research Center, 106 E. Ludington Ave., for opening in 2021.
More fully reopening the museums meant income from admissions and gift shop sales returned to more normal levels, though for the year, the society still finds itself short of breaking even. Historic White Pine Village experienced about a $31,600 deficit and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum was $66,000 short of breaking even.
“That’s a doable number,” Jensen said, adding “we need to get our story out there and explain what we are doing.”
Donations decreased because of extraordinary additional support received during 2020 pandemic shutdowns.
Membership rates are being raised and certain levels will include an added benefit: the ability to add limited names (partially dependent on membership level) to the Mason County Ancestry Database MCHS has created.
“The database will allow members to enter their ancestors from Mason County,” Rebecca Berringer, MCHS executive director, told the Daily News “With this database, we will be able to (add to an) ancestry record that will record data such as: name, date of birth, deceased, family members, work history, military history, school records, church records, organizations involved in, etc.
“This will be a searchable record that will help facilitate genealogy research. All members will be able to enter a certain number of records each year as part of their membership. Membership level determines the number of entries. We will also have the ability for people to purchase a Mason County Ancestry record that will give them the ability to enter more individuals.”
As for 2020, Berringer said, “We had a good year. We operated on a tight budget. The staff did a good job… We were glad to be open.”
She thanked the board and complimented “the great staff” during what was the 84th annual meeting of the society which first organized in November, 1937.
Overall, admissions were up 170 percent over 2020 but still down 4 percent from pre-COVID 2019.
“Our total attendance for both museums was right around 16,000,” Berringer said. “This was down by roughly 3,000 from 2019, which is the difference of having school groups vs. not having them.
Port of Ludington Maritime Museum’s reduction to five day a week operation went well, she said with overall similar numbers to previous-six-day-a-week operations.
Historic White Pine Village was unable to fill budgeted in-person interpreters.
A variety of grants received during 2021 were noted by Berringer, Historic White Pine Village operations manager Michelle DeKuiper and Port of Ludington Maritime Museum operations manager Eric Harmsen during reports.
Carolyn Ptaszenski of the Gardening Angels and 2001 Volunteer of the Year thanked the board for support of the volunteer group that cares for gardens at Historic White Pine Village. “You’re a great group to work with. It’s wonderful,” she said.
“We couldn’t operate without our volunteers,” Jensen replied.
“We will present our volunteer of the year awards at our volunteer banquet that we hold in the spring,” Berringer told the Daily News. “We greatly appreciate the dedication of our volunteers and want to recognize their efforts in person so we can show our appreciation with more of a personal touch.”
Traditionally, MCHS presents the Haskell Award at its annual meeting to an individual, business, or corporation who restores a local building for historic preservation of its architectural heritage for outstanding historical preservation efforts.
“Due to holding our meeting virtually, we did not present a Haskell Award this year,” Berringer said. “We look forward to bringing the Haskell Award back in 2022.”
Berringer also talked about ongoing renovations at the new Mason County Research Center. She said MCHS is still hoping for a late-May grand opening. Supply chain issues with windows slowed progress as well as unanticipated work needed discovered during renovations.
Plans call now for moving the archives from the White Pine Village to the research center in mid-to-late February. With an estimated 125,000 items in the collection, it will be a major undertaking. Each item moved will be tracked. Rooms, walls and even shelves have to be named to help identify where items will be stored. Harmsen is undertaking documenting of the collection in his other role as collections manager.
“We are getting very, very excited to see it coming together,” Berringer said.