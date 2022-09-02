Tuesday morning found a big breeze blowing under bright blue skies at Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington State Park. By mid-morning bikers were arriving at the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association-operated historic landmark. While a volunteer awaited atop the tower to greet visitors who climb to the top of the 112-foot tall tower, a family flew a kite near the lighthouse built in 1867. The facility’s gift shop and tower climbs will remain open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 24. Tower climbs cost $8 for adults and $5 for students under age 17. This is the final week for tower climbs and the gift shop in Ludington North Breakwater Light, also operated by SPLKA. It closes for the season Sept. 5.
Steve Begnoche photos