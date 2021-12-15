Legends Taxidermy raised more than $12,700 with more 200 people on hand for the annual Big Buck Showcase and Deer Aging Night. The event’s proceeds went to the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Door prizes were handed out with speakers discussing their successful 2021 hunts, such as Matthew Stoddard who shot an 11-point buck in Manistee Township and entered the Daily News’ Deer of the Year contest. Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, who run the campaign, were thrilled with the assistance provided by the showcase. “A couple of the families who have been helped by the Childhood Cancer Campaign were able to go to the event and enjoyed seeing the mounts and especially the whitetail racks that have come from our local hunters. We continue to be blessed by the Flewelling family and know that Will’s impact continues. A Ludington teenager is fighting for her life at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital right now, and the Childhood Cancer Campaign is able to help her family because of events and support like this. We’re very grateful,” Patricia Ezdebski said.
Submitted photos