HART — Framed behind the bar at Big Hart Brewing are three medals depicting honors and awards brews crafted there earned since it opened in February 2016.
The brewery is going to be needing to figure out how to display seven new medals it is picking up this coming weekend at the World Beer Expo in Frankenmuth.
“No. 1, a lot of pride for the guys that make the beer, of course. That’s recognition in a juried competition which is great,” said Big Hart Brewing General Manager Phil Thomsen. “From my side, it’s marketing. It’s a way to go, these are medal-winning beers.”
“It proves we’re doing something good,” said Big Hart Brewing Brewer Nick Grenham, who with head brewer Teo Watson-Ahlbrandt, work on crafting each of the beers offered by Big Hart Brewing. “It proves we’re doing something right.”
Big Hart Brewing’s beers that earned medals include:
• Bourbon Walker, a bourbon barrel aged imperial stout, which earned a gold medal in wood aged;
• Test Hill, a double IPA, which earned a gold medal in strong American;
• Workingman’s, a Helles Alt, which earned a gold medal in pale bitter European;
• Alphonse, a Session IPA, which earned a silver medal in American pale;
• Smoke Follows the Jive Ass, a smoked porter, which earned a silver medal;
• Star Hill, a dry stout, which earned a silver medal in Irish;
• Dune Rail, an American blonde ale, which earned a bronze medal in American amber/brown. Dune Rail previously won a gold medal in 2018.
“Back in 2018, we won two gold medals, one for Screeching Sands and one for Dune Rail,” Thomsen said. “We did not get into the competition in 2019 because it fills up so quick… Of course 2020 and 2021 were kind of out the window. Yes, it is the most medals we’ve ever won.”
What sets the World Beer Expo apart from others is how each of the beers are judged, Thomsen said.
“It’s all blind tasting and it’s certified beer judges,” he said. “We enter our beers into whatever categories we think best. They get judged blindly against other beers in that category.”
Because the judges are certified, earning medals from the World Beer Expo carries quite a bit of weight from within the industry.
“The (beer judge certification program), I believe, is the same certification as the major international beer judging,” Grenham said.
Part of the judging is keeping each brew in the best conditions possible, from the correct temperature to clean glasses for each brew.
“They’re being very judicious about how they’re presenting it to the judge, and then the judge has these beers are smelling, looking at the color, tasting. They’re looking at carbonation levels. Every sample has a number, so they are blindly tasting XYZ. They take notes and give it a score, and those scores get added up,” Thomsen said.
The beers being judged in the competition come from across the globe, from Germany and England as well as the United States, from larger breweries such as Hofbrau Munich of Germany to several breweries from Michigan such as Founders, New Holland and Bell’s.
“There was a lot of Michigan beer,” Grenham said.
There is a base recipe that’s used for the brews created at Big Hart Brewing, and from there, that’s where the changes come into play with how the brewers make changes here or there.
The competition does pass on notes for each judging, but Grenham said any adjustments the brewers make are from what they’re tasting. Two key parts to making a beer aren’t necessarily the recipe of a beer itself.
“Sanitation and proper storage is a good portion of the battle. Sometimes, we’re not making a beer for the competition,” he said. “We’re just taking a beer we have on tap. We have a fresh keg, and we’ll can it up. That represents what we’re doing. We’re not just making a special batch just for competition.
“That also feels good that the beer we normally make places.”
Making beer, Grenham said, is “part science and part art.”
“It’s almost like cooking, and it’s almost like baking, too. You’re trying to hit your temperatures just right, and adding your hops at a specific time for specific results. It’s a good feeling to know that you’re working really hard at something, trying your best, following your procedures, making sure it’s beyond clean — it’s sterile.
“I think we’re doing something well. That’s sometimes what people will say. Sometimes, we’ll pull a keg out from a while ago and if we taste it, and it tastes like something that’s on, we’re following our procedures well.
“It’s a really good feeling. I like my beer, but do you like my beer? Do they like my beer? To have someone outside of our community, to see a bunch of people who don’t know who we are and completely blind tasting, it’s probably one of the bigger honors to get.”
Thomsen said Big Hart Brewing is taking the six different beers that earned a medal to the World Expo of Beer this weekend to be poured, and those brewing the beer will be picking up the medals earned.
“Then we’ll bring back here and hang them on the wall next to the other ones.”