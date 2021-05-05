A Big Rapids ice cream shop is adding a Ludington location this week, just in time for summer weather to start getting in gear.
BR Scoops is setting up shop at 1934 N. Lakeshore Dr., where DJ’s Dairy Creme & Snack Bar operated for 18 years before it was sold in October.
Breanna Burnett, one half of the husband-and-wife team behind BR Scoops, said she expects to open as soon as Thursday and eventually hire as many as 12 employees.
That might seem fast, but there isn’t much left to do, Burnett said. She arranged with her ice cream suppliers to get her first shipment Wednesday and the “top-of-the-line” Taylor ice cream machines left from previous tenants are freshly serviced and ready for action.
“A lot of people think I’m crazy, but I’m pretty determined,” Burnett said.
Over in Big Rapids, BR Scoops is best known for its hand-dipped banana splits; “Chicago-style” milkshakes with an extra dollop of ice cream and your choice of toppings; and “Cyclones,” similar to Dairy Queen’s “Blizzards.”
Burnett said she plans to start serving food items and hand-dipped ice cream around the beginning of June.
Burnett and her husband, Daniel, established the original BR Scoops last year in a former Dairy Queen location. Burnett had been a manager at Aldi for five years and Daniel worked in sales when they both quit their jobs to be full-time entrepreneurs.
“We kind of just dumped all our savings into buying these businesses and renting them,” Burnett said.
The landlord offered to rent to the Burnetts earlier this year, but they didn’t want to open an ice cream shop in the winter, Burnett said. The space went to the short-lived Blues Ques & Cream and was available again in time for ice cream season.
Burnett said she’s optimistic the store will “do really, really well” and demonstrate the potential for more locations.
“We do know this is a really good location so we definitely have high hopes for it,” Burnett said. “We have some pretty big dreams.”