As the Lake Michigan Carferry celebrates its 70th birthday, the coal-powered steamship will take to the waters Thursday to commemorate another year of its trademark “big ship, more fun.”
“This year marks 70 years of service,” marketing and public relations director Shelby Soberalski said. “The Badger was launched on March 21, 1953. We are really excited to kick off our season on May 18.”
The annual first sailing will take place at 9 a.m. when the Badger leaves Ludington’s Pere Marquette Harbor, heading to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“We’ve been working really hard during the offseason to make updates to the ship,” Soberalski said. “We will still have the great customer service we’ve always had, but passengers will notice some new updates like flooring, paint and seating. We took out the airline seating and replaced it with more tables and chairs. We had been noticing we needed more space for Badger Bingo, so now that will go all the way towards the back of the ship where that airline seating was before.”
Along with the cosmetic updates to the ship, Soberalski stated that there will be some new prizes for Badger Bingo as well.
“We have a lot of new items in the gift shop and some of those items you’ll find given away at bingo,” she said. “One of the biggest items we are all excited for is a battery-operated fan. When you turn it on, it spells out ‘Big Ship, More Fun.’
“We will also have some 70 year commemorative items and a few C&O (Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad) items in the gift shop too, which is a cool way to pay homage to our history since the Badger was part of that railroad.”
The onboard gift shop is home to thousands of SS Badger and related items and there is also an online gift shop that has recently been updated available on the company website, www.ssbadger.com.
Along with other changes, Soberalski said there will be some new faces joining returning ones in the entertainment department.
“We will have some live entertainment onboard this year,” she said. “We will have Nick Veine, Cheryl Wolfram, Mike Lenich has picked up a few days, along with others.”
One new offer is the Badger Mini Cruise, where passengers are offered a special rate of $70 per person to ride round trip, without a car on the Badger within a 48-hour period.
“We’re really excited. It’s a great day trip option or long weekend,” Soberalski said. “What’s great about it is that you can use it anytime during the season. You have to depart and return without a vehicle within a 48-hour period. You can bring a bike and Wisconsin has some beautiful bike paths throughout the city. They have the Mariner’s Trail, which runs along Lake Michigan, so it would be a great opportunity to take your bike and ride on some amazing trails.”
Soberalski stated that there are a lot of events and activities to do while in Manitowoc without a vehicle. She stated that there are many great dining experiences as well as food trucks and street carnivals throughout the sailing season.
One of Manitowoc’s biggest attractions is the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, which is located within walking distance from the Badger’s dock.
“You can tour a World War II submarine,” Soberalski said. “It’s just a really cool museum that celebrates so much maritime history. If you haven’t been to Manitowoc in a while, it’s a great time to go back.”
This year, after a pause in service, the evening crossings will return sometime in June, Soberalski said.
As the weather in Ludington continues to warm up and the tourists begin to travel back to town, the SS Badger will be ready to serve the community once again for the 2023 sailing season.
“Thursday morning will be exciting,” Soberalski said. “Many of the area students and residents will be lined up, waving to the Badger as she leaves port. We’re excited and looking forward to our 70 years of service and to have passengers and spectators come celebrate with us and to partake in the ship’s legacy.”