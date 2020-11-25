AMBER TWP. — West Shore Market has moved to its new, more spacious location after more than two years of preparation, and so far, the community response has been positive.
The new store, at 850 W. U.S. 10, is just a stone’s throw to the west and across the street from the market’s former space. Business owners Ivan and Rachel Hershberger, along with their daughters, who work at the store, spent more than seven years at the old location. After cultivating a loyal customer base in the area, they decided it was time to expand.
The process started in the spring of 2018, and the bigger-and-better West Shore Market finally came to fruition this month.
Ivan said the move has been a benefit to the business for multiple reasons.
“One thing is we were renting,” he said. “We found this property here, saw it was available and something we thought would be feasible to use.”
Now, after years of planning, permits and a pandemic, the Hershbergers — who operate the business as a family — have ownership of the building they’re working in.
Ivan noted that space was also a factor.
“We’d kind of maxed out the (other) building,” Ivan said. “So renting and space were the two things that made us want to move.”
At 14,500 square feet, the new location is definitely an upgrade in terms of space. The previous store was about 9,500 square feet, according to Ivan.
With the added space, the Hershbergers have been able to stock the shelves, while still have room for further expansion.
West Shore Market also now has room for meat- and cheese-slicers, which add to the store’s deli capabilities.
“We did have a deli (in the old location),” said Rebecca Hershberger, manager. “We just had the meat and cheese, but we couldn’t slice it for people, whereas now we have the ability to slice and make sandwiches and stuff.”
Those sandwiches are a new offering for West Shore Market, and they’ve been a hit with customers so far.
Another benefit for the new location is increased visibility. With a bright red roof, a new sign, plenty of parking and an interior festively decorated for the season, the new West Shore Market is hard to miss.
There’s also more freezer space and increased storage.
Plans to move have been in the works for more than two-and-a-half years, according to Ivan.
“It took us a long time to get the planning commission’s OK, get the DEQ’s OK, then we needed to go to an architect to draw up the building, and that took about two years before we got a blueprint,” Ivan said. “We just got the blueprint in February of this year.”
He said ensuing construction process was on the verge of getting underway when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The subsequent lockdown pushed back their original opening time by several months.
“In February, we’d talked about Memorial Day weekend, then it got pushed to Labor Day weekend, then October, then November,” Rebecca said.
Ivan said mechanical and electrical subcontractors were impacted by the pandemic, increasing the wait time.
So it’s been a long time coming, but for the Hershbergers, it’s been worth it.
The family kept working at the previous location, 707 W. U.S. 10, until just before making the move to the new building. They closed the former store on Nov. 4 and opened back up the following week.
A grand opening was held on Nov. 14, and Rebecca said there were 400 transactions that day alone.
That increase in sales seems to be a continuing trend.
“I’d say, on average (business) is about double (what it was at the old store),” Rebecca said.
Ivan said he’s happy with how things have turned out, and the customers seem happy, too.
“It’s going very well,” he said.
The added space has made it easier to accommodate the increased foot-traffic normally seen around the holiday season.
“It’s been busy, but it’s not like you can’t handle it,” Rebecca said. “(At the older store) it would have been crazy, but here it’s just nice. We have way more people, but it doesn’t feel like it (because of the added space).”
Rebecca added that there’s enough room in the store to expand inventory even more.
Current customer favorites include West Shore Market’s own homemade breads and sandwiches, as well as bulk foods, locally sourced honey and maple syrup.
At the time West Shore Market purchased the new property in 2018, Rebecca told the Daily News the goal was for the family to build something of its own, “from the ground up.” Now that they’ve done that, they’re looking forward to continuing to serve their fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, bakery items and deli meats and cheeses to the community.
West Shore Market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 to 5 on Saturday. The deli closes 30 minutes before the rest of the store.