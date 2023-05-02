Shoreline Families for Cycling Education (FORCE) will host a free bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13 at West Shore Community College’s Arts and Science Center.
Shoreline FORCE member Alison Helminski stated that families need to register prior to the event and can do so on Shoreline FORCE’s Facebook page.
Families attending the event will need to bring their child’s bike and helmet, but Helminski stated that they will have a few on hand as well for children to use.
“The event is for youth around four years old to 13 years of age,” Helminski stated. “The event is focused on area youth. We have a special area for new young riders to practice on balance bikes and for kids with some basic riding skills we have skills courses and practice courses to progress and practice different scenarios.”
Along with Shoreline FORCE, there are many sponsors for the event and Helminski said there will be plenty of stations for children to learn safe biking skills as well as some fun giveaways from the sponsors.
“We have lots of giveaways donated by our sponsors,” she said. “Water bottles from Filer Credit Union, helmets to the first 20 registrants from Safe Kids West Michigan, books and backpacks from Great Start Collaborative, a bike drawing from Shoreline FORCE and lots of fun swag from WSCC.”
The purpose behind the bike rodeo is to educate young riders and their families about bike safety and how to navigate different situations that can arise while riding, but Helminski stated that it is also a way to do these things in a fun and interactive manner.
“The bike rodeo is an important event that helps kids build their cycling skills and allows them to practice these new skills in a safe space,” she said. “Learning about safe riding and how to navigate real-life scenarios like an intersection, curb, motorists, etc., and it helps them learn the bike laws as well.
“This is an opportunity for area youth to learn important skills, get a helmet fit and right fit bike check. We’ve got the Trailhead Bike Shop and Spindrift Cyclesports checking their bikes to make sure they are ready to ride for the season.”
Helminski is happy that she can help shine a light on making bike riding safer for the people of West Michigan.
“I grew up in Free Soil, I learned to ride a bike on dirt roads and in the farm fields,” she said. “Others were city kids and they knew sidewalks and subdivision driveways. Riding on gravel is different from cement. How you approach a traffic light on Ludington Avenue is a bit different than rolling up to a two-way stop in the country. Teaching riders the proper hand signals is huge, but if motorists don’t know what they mean, it can be a nerve-racking and dangerous situation for everyone. We organized Shoreline FORCE in 2021 and last year we officially became the youth chapter of the Shoreline Cycling Club.”
The rodeo was moved to WSCC because it was a more centralized location to offer more families the opportunity to attend closer to their homes, Helminski said.
She stated that this will be the second year Shoreline FORCE and WSCC have hosted the rodeo together and she hopes the tradition continues for years to come.
As a physical education teacher, Helminski is dedicated to helping kids find different ways to stay healthy and active and she is happy to be able to assist area families in developing fun and safe bike riding skills.
“When I arrived at Ludington Area Schools in 2019, we held our first bike to school day,” she said. “Many kids arrived with bikes with flat tires or broken chains. Most had some basic riding skills but there was a lack of knowledge about safety and how to properly navigate riding with traffic, what to do at intersections, in driveways, on sidewalks, etc., and there was an obvious lack of helmets. That inspired a group of us to meet and talk about our concerns for bike skills and bike safety in our community. We knew we had to focus on our youngest community members and allow the skills and safety lessons to grow.
“We wanted to revive the bike rodeo and reach not just Ludington but the surrounding communities.”