The Shoreline Cycling Club and its subcommittee Shoreline FORCE have come up with a few ways to celebrate Ludington’s sesquicentennial from the view of a bike.
The groups have designed two scavenger hunts to be completed on bikes: one around the city, locating different landmarks and locations, and the other in Lakeview Cemetery, focusing on monuments and different war veterans.
“We had been talking about different ways to get people to explore the city on bikes,” Shoreline FORCE director Alison Helminski said. “The slow rolls in the summer give such a unique view of our city that we wanted to find a way to incorporate them into other seasons.
"The history of Ludington is rooted deeply in local recreational activities. The sesquicentennial seemed like such a great way to celebrate both.”
Helminski is a physical education teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School and she is always looking for ways to get children more involved in biking.
Helminski and Michigan State University Extension came up with the idea for the Celebrate Ludington: Bicycle Goosechase Scavenger Hunt, which runs May 13-31.
“Over the course of two and a half weeks, families will be able to get out and explore the history of the City of Ludington and much of the history that is behind it,” Helminski said. “Using the Goosechase app, participants will complete various challenges by biking to various historical locations within the city. Completed challenges will earn participants points toward fantastic prizes. This program is open to all youth ages 5 through 19. Participants may enter individually or may enter as a group or a family. While participants may enter as a group, only one prize will be awarded per group.”
Helminski stated that Ludington has many cultural trails around the city that capture its story. From its early lumbering industry to notable residents to its beloved carferries, the scavenger hunt will showcase many of the landmarks that have made Ludington unique.
“This type of scavenger hunt explores those things and leads to spectacular views and interesting … that aren’t necessarily on any tourist map,” Helminski said. “You learn why they are displayed and the important role each played in our history while getting from point A to point B.
Sharon Edger, a member of both groups, helped design the second scavenger hunt celebrating Ludington’s sesquicentennial.
“The cemetery ride is self-directed and the cemetery is asking people to do it only on Sundays,” Edger said. “It will take place every Sunday in May at Lakeview Cemetery from dawn to dusk. We’ve mapped out about a mile loop for families to ride. We want families to take their time to find the burial sites of Ludington veterans and take time to honor their service. So depending on how quickly they ride, the family might want to devote one or two hours to the event.”
Edger stated that the club has worked with the City of Ludington to make sure that the ride is respectful to the cemetery and all those who are buried there.
“We’ve been very careful to select grave sites that are near the road, so families will be able to find them without having to enter the cemetery,” Edger said. “If they enter the grassed portion of the cemetery, we ask them to do so on foot and leave their bikes on the road. If they come in contact with families who are there to visit a loved one, just quietly move along to the next gravestone to show their respects."
She said one goal is to make sure kids learn that cemeteries are places of "love and peace, family and community history."
"Of course we ask people to keep their voices down but we also want them to talk about what they’re seeing and share their thoughts. This is meant to be an engaging event for the entire family,” Edger said.
The mile-long ride will give participants a deeper look into the history of Ludington and showcase those who spent time in the military fighting for this country and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“Cemeteries are our history,” Edger said. “They are the history of our families, friends and Ludington residents. By focusing on veterans, we are using this opportunity to explore the history of Ludington’s involvement in the military and the many wars that folks buried here have fought in and served their country during peacetime as well. Cemeteries and veterans allow us to explore our own personal family history.”
Both Helminski and Edger stated that they appreciate the City of Ludington bringing their ideas into the Sesquicentennial celebration.
They also remind riders that riding bikes in Lakeview Cemetery is usually not allowed, except for special events like this historical ride. They also want to remind bicyclists that they should wear helmets, wear bright colors and use turn signals and sometimes it is safest to dismount and walk bikes through heavily trafficked areas.
“I’m hoping that the cemetery ride might be the first family ride of the season,” Edger said. “It’s something a family can do safely while discussing the importance of the Ludington veterans. I’m hoping they look back at it as a lovely bike ride and a meaningful experience where they learned more about Memorial Day and our veterans.”
Both rides are self-guided and more information can be found online at www.shorelinecyclingclub.org or on the club’s Facebook pages.
“It’s an opportunity to spend time with friends and family — a treasure in itself,” Helminski said. “Whether enjoying a bike ride with young kids or adults out for the day, these scavenger hunts are a fantastic way to connect and enjoy each other’s company while doing something new, learning about what makes our city so fabulous.”